A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY Begins Previews At The Public Theater, October 29

The Public Theater will begin performances for the New York revival of A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner and directed by Oskar Eustis, with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Tuesday, October 29 in The Public's Anspacher Theater.

This scorching new version of Kushner's first play, originally scheduled to close on December 8, has been extended through Sunday, December 15, with an official press opening on Tuesday, November 19.

The complete cast for A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY features Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Michael Urie (Gregor Bazwald), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum).

Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, reunites with longtime collaborator and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis in a scorching new version of his first play, the prescient 1985 masterwork suggesting the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution eventually giving rise to American fascism. Agnes, an actress in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America. Funny, brilliant, and devastating, this new production of A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY revisits an epic work that takes a piercing look at the vulnerability of American democracy, and demands to know: when the devil takes up residence in your country...will you act?

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY begins performances in The Public's Anspacher Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Tuesday, October 29. This New York revival has been extended one week and will run through Sunday, December 15, with an official press opening on Tuesday, November 19.

Continuing The Public's mission to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Joseph Papp Free Preview initiative will continue this fall; free tickets to the performance on Tuesday, October 29 will be available beginning Wednesday, October 23 via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on Tuesday, October 29 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at Astor Place, with entries starting at 11:00 a.m. and winners drawn at 12:00 p.m. (Noon).

Public Theater Partner and Supporter tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $75, can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.





