92Y to Celebrate Pride Month 2021 With Free Archived Talks Featuring Alan Cumming, Tony Kushner and More

92Y will celebrate Pride 2021 by sharing fee archived talks and events featuring luminaries from the world of culture, politics, activism, and literature.

Adam Goldman In Conversation With Alan Cumming: Hot White Heist - an Audible Original

Tue, June 17, 7 pm, $10*, purchase here

Join writer, director, and comedian Adam Goldman with Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming about their new Audible Original podcast Hot White Heist. Created by Goldman and directed by Cumming, Hot White Heist follows a hilarious group of queer stars across the LGBTQ+ spectrum - including Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Tony Kushner, Bianca Del Rio, Jane Lynch, and many more - for a heist tale like none other: stealing the sperm samples of American visionaries from the US government in hopes of starting a new queer utopia. Hear Goldman and Cumming discuss the collaboration, stories from the recording of the series, and much more.

ARCHIVED TALKS



LITERATURE



Truman Capote Reads Breakfast At Tiffany's

Apr 7, 1963 (audio)

Roxane Gay Reads From Difficult Women And Talks With Buzzfeed's Saeed JonesJan 12, 2017

A Celebration Of Audre LordeSep 10, 2020

75 At 75: Stephen Sondheim 's 1971 Lyrics & Lyricists talkMay 2, 1971 (audio)

Mary Oliver Reads From A Thousand MorningsJan 17, 2019

Tony Kushner On Angels In AmericaMay 14, 2018

A Celebration Of Oliver SacksNov 20, 2017

Eileen Myles and Chris KrausApril 27, 2017

Kay Ryan Reads From Erratic FieldsNov 1, 2015

Dionne Brand On Adrienne RichOct 14, 1991 (audio)

Allen GinsbergFeb 25, 1973 (audio)

Siri Hustvedt On Susan Sontag Nov 2, 1964 (audio)

Colm Toibin On Elizabeth BishopOct 10, 1977

Nov 9, 2006

POLITICS, ACTIVISM



Then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Conversation with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart

May 22, 2019

Hear this rising star in the Democratic Party talk about the issues facing America and why he wants Democrats to reclaim the words "freedom, democracy and security."

Sarah Schulman in Conversation with Alexander CheeMay 19, 2021

Sarah Schulman discusses her new and relevant work Let the Record Show, a historical record and guidebook of the early years of ACT UP and the AIDS epidemic.

Queer in AmericaMar 18, 2013

Edith Windsor and Roberta Kaplan with Judy Gold Jan 7, 2014

Edith Windsor was the woman at the center of the groundbreaking case that led to the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act and clear the way for marriage equality. She's joined by Roberta Kaplan, her attorney, and the Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Judy Gold , to discuss the implications her case has on the fight for gay rights in America.

David Boies and Ted Olson on the Right to Marry: A Bumper Sticker Is Not an ArgumentMar 20, 2012

Ted Olson and David Boies were the opposing lawyers in Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court case that decided the outcome of the presidential election in 2000s, but the two are good friends. Even more strikingly, they have joined forces in the fight to overturn Prop 8, California's ban on gay marriage.

THEATER, FILM, TV



An 80th-Birthday Celebration of Terrence McNally

Oct 21, 2018

Nathan Lane with Joy Behar : The Iceman Cometh, It's Only a Play, Naughty Mabel, and moreNov 18, 2015

One of his generation's most brilliant comic actors, the two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane joined us to talk about his life in theater, his recent triumphs as Theodore "Hickey" Hickman in The Iceman Cometh and more.

Hear how actor George Takei 's story has become the inspiration for Allegiance, the Broadway musical in which Takei also stars, as he talks with Jujamcyn Theaters president and owner Jordan Roth

Grey talks about his new memoir, Master of Ceremonies his journey from Cleveland to Broadway and Hollywood; coming out at the age of 82; and what's next for Joel Grey

Join Fierstein, Urie and Ruehl as they talk with Jordan Roth , president of Jujamcyn Theaters, about what it means to bring this historic piece of American theater back to the stage today.

Tony Kushner with Isaac Butler and Dan Kois on Angels in AmericaMay 4, 2018

Netflix's Queer Eye Cast in Conversation with Teen Vogue's Phillip PicardiJun 19, 2018

Award-winning producer and writer Richie Jackson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski discuss Jackson's new book, Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son, introduced by Jordan Roth . The book explores gay identity, parenting a gay son and the progress and setbacks of the LGBTQ community over the last 50 years.

Join the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning star of the highly anticipated Netflix series, The Politician, for an intimate conversation with Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and activist Judith Light

MUSIC, ART



Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe in Conversation with Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos

Oct 16, 2018

In Dirty Computer, the album and "emotion picture" that Rolling Stone called "a sci-fi masterpiece," Janelle Monáe makes a shrewd commentary on present-day America.

Shantell Martin in Conversation with Ilana GlazerNov 30, 2018

Join the 92Y Art Center for a talk with renowned artist Shantell Martin in conversation with Ilana Glazer, Series Creator, Executive Producer and star of Comedy Central 's critically-acclaimed hit show, Broad City.

JEWISH LIFE



Becoming Eve: Abby Stein's Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman

Nov 13, 2019

Join Rabbi Scott Perlo for an intimate conversation with transgender activist Abby Stein to discuss her journey from ultra-Orthodox rabbi to woman of trans experience.

Celebrate Purim: Stories of Courage with Leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March and Rabbi Samantha Frank (with Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz)Feb 25, 2021

Join leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March, Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz, and Rabbi Samantha Frank as we break down the art of storytelling and make connections to the ever-relevant themes of Purim.

Fierce Thursdays! Benj Pasek and Rabbi Sandra LawsonThu, Mar 11

Award-winning songwriter and producer Benj Pasek of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman and La-la Land joins spiritual leader Rabbi Sandra Lawson to celebrate the Queer Jewish experience.

Fierce Thursdays! Michael W. Twitty and Rabbi Ruth AdarApril 22, 2021African American-Jewish culinary historian and former Hebrew school teacher Michael W. Twitty, our spiritual leader of the evening joins, Rabbi Ruth Adar, known for her blog "Coffee Shop Rabbi" for a spiritual pre-game Shabbat.

