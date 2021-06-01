92Y to Celebrate Pride Month 2021 With Free Archived Talks Featuring Alan Cumming, Tony Kushner and More
Events include 'Truman Capote Reads Breakfast At Tiffany's', 75 At 75: Stephen Sondheim’s 1971 Lyrics & Lyricists talk, and more.
92Y will celebrate Pride 2021 by sharing fee archived talks and events featuring luminaries from the world of culture, politics, activism, and literature.
Adam Goldman In Conversation With Alan Cumming: Hot White Heist - an Audible Original
Join writer, director, and comedian Adam Goldman with Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming about their new Audible Original podcast Hot White Heist. Created by Goldman and directed by Cumming, Hot White Heist follows a hilarious group of queer stars across the LGBTQ+ spectrum - including Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Tony Kushner, Bianca Del Rio, Jane Lynch, and many more - for a heist tale like none other: stealing the sperm samples of American visionaries from the US government in hopes of starting a new queer utopia. Hear Goldman and Cumming discuss the collaboration, stories from the recording of the series, and much more.
ARCHIVED TALKS
LITERATURE
Roxane Gay Reads From Difficult Women And Talks With Buzzfeed's Saeed Jones
Truman Capote Reads Breakfast At Tiffany's
Apr 7, 1963 (audio)
Jan 12, 2017 A Celebration Of Audre Lorde
Sep 10, 2020 75 At 75: Stephen Sondheim's 1971 Lyrics & Lyricists talk
May 2, 1971 (audio) Mary Oliver Reads From A Thousand Mornings
Jan 17, 2019Tony Kushner On Angels In America
May 14, 2018 A Celebration Of Oliver Sacks
Nov 20, 2017 Eileen Myles and Chris Kraus
April 27, 2017 Kay Ryan Reads From Erratic Fields
Nov 1, 2015 Dionne Brand On Adrienne Rich
Oct 14, 1991 (audio) Allen Ginsberg
Feb 25, 1973 (audio)Tony Kushner And John Lahr On Tennessee Williams
Sep 29, 2014 Siri Hustvedt On Susan Sontag
Nov 2, 1964 (audio)Colm Toibin On Elizabeth Bishop
Oct 10, 1977Gore Vidal
Nov 9, 2006
POLITICS, ACTIVISM
Hear this rising star in the Democratic Party talk about the issues facing America and why he wants Democrats to reclaim the words "freedom, democracy and security."Sarah Schulman in Conversation with Alexander Chee
Then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Conversation with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart
May 22, 2019
May 19, 2021Sarah Schulman discusses her new and relevant work Let the Record Show, a historical record and guidebook of the early years of ACT UP and the AIDS epidemic. Queer in America
Mar 18, 2013 Queer in America with James Lecesne, Sarah Moon, Amy Bloom, Michael Cunningham, Paul Rudnick, Brian Selznick, Doug Wright and Laurie Rubin. Edith Windsor and Roberta Kaplan with Judy Gold
Jan 7, 2014 Edith Windsor was the woman at the center of the groundbreaking case that led to the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act and clear the way for marriage equality. She's joined by Roberta Kaplan, her attorney, and the Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Judy Gold, to discuss the implications her case has on the fight for gay rights in America.
David Boies and Ted Olson on the Right to Marry: A Bumper Sticker Is Not an Argument
Mar 20, 2012 Ted Olson and David Boies were the opposing lawyers in Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court case that decided the outcome of the presidential election in 2000s, but the two are good friends. Even more strikingly, they have joined forces in the fight to overturn Prop 8, California's ban on gay marriage.
THEATER, FILM, TV
With performances by Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Michael Benjamin Washington and Christy Altomare, and a screening of Every Act of Life, plus a conversation with Terrence McNally, Chita Rivera, Jeff Kaufman, and special guests.Nathan Lane with Joy Behar: The Iceman Cometh, It's Only a Play, Naughty Mabel, and more
An 80th-Birthday Celebration of Terrence McNally
Oct 21, 2018
Nov 18, 2015 One of his generation's most brilliant comic actors, the two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane joined us to talk about his life in theater, his recent triumphs as Theodore "Hickey" Hickman in The Iceman Cometh and more.George Takei with Jordan Roth
Sep 20, 2015 Hear how actor George Takei's story has become the inspiration for Allegiance, the Broadway musical in which Takei also stars, as he talks with Jujamcyn Theaters president and owner Jordan Roth.Joel Grey with Gay Talese: Master of Ceremonies
Feb 16, 2016 Grey talks about his new memoir, Master of Ceremonies his journey from Cleveland to Broadway and Hollywood; coming out at the age of 82; and what's next for Joel Grey. Torch Song: Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl with Jordan Roth
Dec 3, 2018 Join Fierstein, Urie and Ruehl as they talk with Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters, about what it means to bring this historic piece of American theater back to the stage today.Tony Kushner with Isaac Butler and Dan Kois on Angels in America
May 4, 2018 Netflix's Queer Eye Cast in Conversation with Teen Vogue's Phillip Picardi
Jun 19, 2018Richie Jackson and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski in Conversation: Gay Like Me
Jan 29, 2020 Award-winning producer and writer Richie Jackson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski discuss Jackson's new book, Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son, introduced by Jordan Roth. The book explores gay identity, parenting a gay son and the progress and setbacks of the LGBTQ community over the last 50 years.Ben Platt in Conversation with Judith Light
Oct 2, 2019 Join the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning star of the highly anticipated Netflix series, The Politician, for an intimate conversation with Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and activist Judith Light. FX's Pose: Ryan Murphy in Conversation with Emmy-Nominated Billy Porter
Aug 13, 2019
MUSIC, ART
In Dirty Computer, the album and "emotion picture" that Rolling Stone called "a sci-fi masterpiece," Janelle Monáe makes a shrewd commentary on present-day America.
Shantell Martin in Conversation with Ilana Glazer
Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe in Conversation with Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos
Oct 16, 2018
Nov 30, 2018 Join the 92Y Art Center for a talk with renowned artist Shantell Martin in conversation with Ilana Glazer, Series Creator, Executive Producer and star of Comedy Central's critically-acclaimed hit show, Broad City.
JEWISH LIFE
Join Rabbi Scott Perlo for an intimate conversation with transgender activist Abby Stein to discuss her journey from ultra-Orthodox rabbi to woman of trans experience.
Celebrate Purim: Stories of Courage with Leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March and Rabbi Samantha Frank (with Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz)
Becoming Eve: Abby Stein's Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman
Nov 13, 2019
Feb 25, 2021 Join leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March, Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz, and Rabbi Samantha Frank as we break down the art of storytelling and make connections to the ever-relevant themes of Purim. Fierce Thursdays! Benj Pasek and Rabbi Sandra Lawson
Thu, Mar 11 Award-winning songwriter and producer Benj Pasek of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman and La-la Land joins spiritual leader Rabbi Sandra Lawson to celebrate the Queer Jewish experience. Fierce Thursdays! Michael W. Twitty and Rabbi Ruth Adar
April 22, 2021
African American-Jewish culinary historian and former Hebrew school teacher Michael W. Twitty, our spiritual leader of the evening joins, Rabbi Ruth Adar, known for her blog "Coffee Shop Rabbi" for a spiritual pre-game Shabbat.
