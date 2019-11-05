59E59 Theaters Has Announced Winter 2020 Season

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) is proud to announce the line-up of shows for the 2020 Winter Season. All performances take place at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Ticket prices and performance schedules vary. For tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.



Tickets for the 2020 Winter Season go on sale to 59E59 Members on November 5 and to the general public on November 12.



Winter 2020 at 59E59 Theaters features nine Off Broadway premieres of some of the most exciting and eclectic American and international productions including: Rick Miller's BOOM, an explosive musical tribute to the baby boomer generation; the return of Dublin-based Fishamble with the US premiere of MAZ AND BRICKS; emerging powerhouse theater company The Hearth with Lily Akerman's New York debut THE COMMONS; and WHISPER HOUSE, a new musical by multi-award-winning writing team Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow and produced by The Civilians.



The season also features the DC-based Happenstance Theater in their NYC premiere with BAROCOCO; HOW TO LOAD A MUSKET, a piece of docu-theater about Revolutionary War re-enactors from Less Than Rent; Cary Gitter's charming romantic comedy THE SABBATH GIRL from Penguin Rep; MR. TOOLE, a new play about Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist John Kennedy Toole (A Confederacy of Dunces), from Articulate Theatre Company; and Melissa Bubnic's NYC debut with her hit London play BOYS WILL BE BOYS courtesy of The Pond Theater Company.

The 2020 Winter Season:



January 7 - February 2

MAZ AND BRICKS written by Eva O'Connor, directed by Jim Culleton

With Ciaran O'Brien and Eva O'Connor

Produced by Fishamble: The New Play Company as part of Origin's 1st Irish

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)

On sale now!



The Olivier Award-winning Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of 1st Irish!



Maz is planning to attend a pro-choice demonstration; Bricks is planning to take his daughter to the zoo. But nothing goes according to plan. As the day unfolds, the two become unlikely friends, changing each other in ways they never thought possible.



January 9 - February 23

Press Opening: Wednesday, January 15 at 7 pm

BOOM written, directed, and performed by Rick Miller

Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)

On sale now!



100 voices. 25 years. 1 man.



Dora and Gemini Award-winning writer and performer Rick Miller takes us through 25 turbulent years and gives voice to over 100 influential politicians, activists, and musicians. A mind-blowing experience for all ages, BOOM captures the music, culture, and politics that defined a generation. "BOOM will blow your mind!" - Edmonton Sun



January 11 - January 26

HOW TO LOAD A MUSKET written by Talene Monahon, directed by Jaki Bradley

With cast TBA

Produced by Less Than Rent Theatre

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

On sale now!



Every year, across the country, thousands of historical reenactors stage the bloodiest, most divisive battles fought on American soil. Pursuing total authenticity, they fire muskets, chew hard-tack, and wear handmade period clothing in brutal weather. Playwright Talene Monahon began interviewing reenactors in 2015, spending time with Revolutionary War units in Massachusetts and New York before making her way down South to speak to the reenactors of the Civil War. Woven from these verbatim conversations, HOW TO LOAD A MUSKET explores this unique and all-consuming hobby and the people who practice it as they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a national battle over how history is told.



February 6 - February 23

THE COMMONS by Lily Akerman, directed by Emma Miller

With cast TBA

Produced by The Hearth

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)



Missing almonds, empty apologies, and a pizza box in the recycling bin that clearly belongs in the trash. When space is at a premium, there's no room for weak links. The Commons is a play about living with strangers and the things that seem small until they aren't.



Following their critically acclaimed production Athena in 2018, The Hearth continue their commitment of nurturing the next generation of female artists with this world premiere by Lily Akerman.



February 11 - March 8

THE SABBATH GIRL by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato

With cast TBD

Produced by Penguin Rep

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)



Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: a job at a hip art gallery; a new apartment on the Upper West Side. But not much time or hope for relationships. Then her neighbor Seth, a divorced Orthodox Jew with a knish store on the Lower East Side, knocks on her door.



A brand new romantic comedy written by Cary Gitter, a two-time O'Neill semifinalist and Jewish Plays Project finalist, THE SABBATH GIRL explores the loneliness of big-city life and the possibility of finding love next door.



February 28 - March 15

MR. TOOLE by Vivian Neuwirth, directed by Cat Parker

With Linda Purl, Ryan Spahn, Lou Libertore, Stephen Schnetzer, and John Ingle

Produced Articulate Theatre Company, in association with Lagniappe Productions

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)



The teacher a student will never forget becomes a legend the world will always remember.



Award-winning playwright Vivian Neuwirth creates a deeply personal reflection on the life of John Kennedy Toole, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Confederacy of Dunces.



Before he was an author, John Kennedy Toole was a teacher. That's how Lisette, one of his students at an all-girls college in New Orleans knew him and loved him. Through her eyes, amid the music, magic, and mystery of the Big Easy we, too, learn to love "Mr. Toole."



March 12- April 19

Press Opening: Tuesday, March 24 at 7 pm

WHISPER HOUSE music & lyrics by Duncan Sheik, book & lyrics by Kyle Jarrow, directed by Steve Cosson

With a cast TBD

Produced by The Civilians, in association with 59E59 Theaters

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)



An eerie lighthouse stands on the remote coast of Maine at the height of World War II. After losing his parents, young Christopher is sent there to live with his aunt Lily, whom he's never met, and Yasuhiro, the Japanese man who works for her. Soon Christopher begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger? Then the whispers become something louder...



Written by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, America Psycho) and Tony-nominated and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical, The Wildness) and directed by The Civilians' Artistic Director Steve Cosson, WHISPER HOUSE combines a lush original score with a haunting story of loss, love, and forgiveness.



March 18 - April 5

BAROCOCO directed by Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell, devised by Happenstance Theater

With Gwen Grastorf, Caleb Jaster, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Selma Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon

Produced by Happenstance Theater

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)



BAROCOCO dives into the late Baroque and flaunts 18th-century finery, wigs, panniers, gestural styling, elaborate ornamentation and the excesses of Rococo in this unique physical comedy. A charming and charismatic six-person ensemble exposes an indulgent aristocratic lifestyle precariously perched on the edge of its extinction. Happenstance Theater invites you to experience the charade - from parlor games to pantomime, from the exquisite to the revolting - in this delightful comedy of manners.



March 26 - April 12

BOYS WILL BE BOYS by Melissa Bubnic, directed by Lily Dorment

Cast TBD

Produced by The Pond Theatre Company

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)



Astrid Wentworth is at the top of her game. A superstar trader in the male-dominated world of banking and high finance. She is ruthless and relentless, but she's always played by the boys' rules to get to the top.



So when Astrid takes on protégée Priya, she is the perfect person to help this ambitious young woman navigate the industry - as long as Priya's willing to listen.









