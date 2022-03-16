45th Anniversary Production of NIGHTCLUB CANTATA to be Presented at the Cell Theatre

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and Nightclub Cantata LLC, by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, will presen the 45th anniversary production of Elizabeth Swados' 1977 breakout sensation Nightclub Cantata, a provocative, eclectic and heralded theatrical creation rarely seen since its inception decades ago. Bill Castellino directs and choreographs a cast of six to be announced shortly. Twenty-five performances will be staged from April 23 - May 22, 2022, at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, 338 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 11201.

Based on texts by Sylvia Plath, Pablo Neruda and other poets, Nightclub Cantata is a joyful song cycle of world literature about survival: what compels us back to life and to living as one. Created by innovator, activist and theatre icon Elizabeth Swados, the eclectic evening of sound, literature, poetry, and bold physicality melds to intrigue, provoke, and engage the listener. Whimsical, intense, insightful and singular, Nightclub Cantata is a theatrical creation combining what Swados called "the seriousness of a cantata with the frivolousness of a nightclub." The ground-breaking work premiered at The Village Gate in 1977 and has not been seen on the NYC stage for over 40 years! It is born of the avant-garde tradition of the 1960s and 70s, yet it is fresh, vital and relevant to our lives today.

"I want to find words for music, words that will not make either bad poetry or easy emotions. I've been trying to make the form of the song more theatrical," said Swados. "I am first and foremost interested in language, whether it's English or not. I'm interested in getting to emotions through sound, stories and pictures."

Preview performances are April 23-May 1, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. (plus Sunday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m.). Opening Night is Monday, May 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Regular Performances are May 5-May 22, 2022 - Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$75 and can be purchased by visiting: https://www.thecelltheatre.org/nightclubcantata

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination information, including booster shot info, will be screened at the door to ensure this performance meets safety regulations that match that of New York City's cultural establishments. All guests must wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.

Elizabeth "Liz" Swados (creator) (1951-2016) composed, wrote and directed over 30 theater pieces, including The Trilogy, The Red Sneaks, Nightclub Cantata, Runaways, Alice in Concert, Doonesbury, Rap Master Ronnie, The Haggadah, Jewish Girlz, Jonah, Job, Esther, Jerusalem (with Yehudah Amichai), The 49 Years and Missionaries. Her work has been performed at The Flea Theater, La MaMa, The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, Off-Broadway, at regional theaters throughout the United States, and at locations all over the world. She also published novels, non-fiction books, children's books and poetry.

Recent productions of Swados' work have included Atonement, a theatrical oratorio presented by the Cathedral of St. John the Divine; her own adaptation of S. Ansky's The Dybbuk at NYU/Tisch; Spider Operas at PS122 (with Mabou Mines) and Political Subversities, a political revue presented in two Culture Project festivals and at Joe's Pub. My Depression: A Picture Book, was published in April 2005, and her theater textbook, At Play: Teaching Teenagers Theater, was published by Faber & Faber in June 2006.

Ms. Swados recorded a children's CD, Everyone is Different, in conjunction with Forward Face in March 2007. Her other work on new musicals included Kaspar Hauser, Piano Bar and an evening of Roald Dahl poetry set to music. She was a faculty member at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Her awards include Five Tony nominations, three Obie Awards, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Ford Grant, a Lila Acheson Wallace Grant, a PEN Citation and others. The Liz Swados Project, a recording of musical selections from over 30 years of her career, was released in 2020 and is available from Ghostlight Records.

Bill Castellino (director/choreographer) performed in the Boston cast of Nightclub Cantata directed by Swados. He also directed the West Coast Premiere and the 10th Anniversary Production - both collecting rave reviews and numerous awards. Castellino has directed more works from the Swados' cannon than any other director. These shows include: Lullaby and Goodnight, Rap Master Ronnie, Alice on Concert, Esther (nationally and internationally), and the world premiere of We Are Not Strangers. He has directed and choreographed Off-Broadway, National and International Tours, regionally all over the USA, and on television. He has written eight musicals and produced dozens of special events. Castellino has directed these World Premieres: Cagney, Passion Nation, Soulmates, The Great Divorce, Grumpy Old Men, Christmas in Hell, Jolson at the Winter Garden, Dr. Radio, Lizzie Borden, Crash Club, Heartbeats, Breathe, A House Divided, Fishwrap, I Spy A Spy, Presidents, and others. Also: Desperate Measures, Storyville, Ionescopade, Nightclub Cantata, Tarzan, Rent, Gypsy, Rocky Horror, Hamlet (the rock musical), Carousel, The Slab Boys, Miklat, Godspell, Music Man, West Side, Joseph, Tommy, Little Shop, Evita, Hair, Fame, Chess, etc. Tours: Chess, Jolson, Esther, Les Miserables, Fame, The Presidents and others. Additionally, work on ABC, HBO, SHO, & Cinemax. Awards: Outer Critics, Jefferson, Telly, 4 LA Weekly, 11 Drama-League. Nominations: 2 Lortels, Audelco, Carbonelle, LA Theatre Critics, others. https://www.michaelmooreagency.com/

Miles Plant (music director) is beyond thrilled to be joining the cell theatre for this production of Nightclub Cantata! Previously, he served as music director for the First National Tour of Bandstand, and Associate Conductor for the National Tour of The Sound of Music. Most recently, Miles served as the Music Director for this season at the j2 Spotlight Theatre, where he conducted A Class Act, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, and The Baker's Wife.

Nightclub Cantata is presented by Nightclub Cantata LLC (Jesse Manocherian, producer) and by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Music Director: Miles Plant; Lighting Designer: Matt Lazarus; Costume Designer: Nicole Wee; Stage Manager: Arthur Atkinson; Assistant Stage Manager: Lionel A. Christian; Casting: Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA; Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

The runtime is approximately 75 minutes, no intermission.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a non-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new works that mine the mind, pierce the heart, and awaken the soul. After successfully moving into the digital sphere by streaming virtual concerts and launching socially distanced programming such as Dark Matter Immersive's Garden of Eden (New York Times' Top Ten Things to Do This Week), and Tolerance Party (Time Out New York Best Theater to Stream this Week) the cell has moved back into live performance with What Keeps You Going? by HOLDTIGHT, Persou by One Whale's Tale and Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) starring Jackie Hoffman (Time Out New York Recommended). In 2022 the cell will present a new production of Nightclub Cantata by Elizabeth Swados, What Kind of Woman by Abbe Tanenbaum, The Final Veil conceived by Cassandra Rosebeetle and JL Marlor, and a new piece by HOLDTIGHT. Other productions include Found, Hoard (co-produced with Off the Wall), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (Drama-Desk nominee), Crackskull Row (NY Times Critics' Pick), Hard Times: An American Musical (now the Broadway-bound Paradise Square), The McGowan Trilogy, Hey Jude, Rady&Bloom's Peter/Wendy, Horse Girls and more. www.thecelltheatre.org / @thecelltheatre.