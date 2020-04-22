3-D Theatricals Announces April 22 Line-up For 3D+U Online Series Of Classes, Talkbacks, Workouts and More

3D+U is back with its fun and free Wednesday Line-Up.

This is the schedule for Wednesday, April 22, with events on Zoom, as noted.

3:00-3:50PM (PST): T.J.'s CORNER with T.J. Dawson

T.J. Dawson serves up the dish hot with special guests Broadway producers Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Memphis, An American in Paris, Hair).



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/95078286383

Meeting ID: 950-7828-6383



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/

choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.

9:00-9:50 AM(PST): YOGA WITH LOLA!

Get your body toned and stretched with Broadway actor Cornelius Jones Jr.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/866612184

Meeting ID: 866-612-184

Cornelius Jones Jr. just recently finished a beautiful run as Lola in the West Coast Regional premiere of Kinky Boots, The Musical, produced by 3-D Theatricals. He started his professional career in New York City. At the age of 22, Cornelius landed his 1st Broadway show, Thou Shalt Not (directed by Susan Stroman & produced by Lincoln Center Theater). Cornelius is a performer, yogi, creative healer, author, and entrepreneur. He has been featured in Cosmopolitan and OK Magazines alongside his student, Actress & Entrepreneur Jessica Alba (founder of The Honest Company). He was recently seen dancing with Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision Tour in partnership with WW. He has taught yoga to a list of celebrities and reality stars while living in LA. Also, Cornelius is a veteran performer of NYC's Broadway theater scene having performed in shows such as The Lion King, Thou Shalt Not, and Smokey Joe's Café. When Cornelius is offstage, and out of the yoga studio, he works independently for various small businesses & alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers providing the services of yoga, meditation, movement, healing arts, improv, and creative writing.

10:00-10:50AM (PST): GET LOW DOWN (Jack Cole Jazz! Style) with Leslie Stevens

Join us for a dance workshop inspired by the styles of early Broadway & MGM musicals!

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/93559120773

Meeting ID: 935-5912-0773

Leslie Stevens is a performer, writer, teacher and choreographer. She is a Broadway veteran, who originated the principal role of Anne in La Cage aux Folles and an ensemble role in Victor/Victoria with Julie Andrews. She has performed her way through 30 years of professional theatre on both coasts - most recently playing Ariel in Grumpy Old Men and Roxie in Chicago. She has been acknowledged with acting awards for stage and film and danced as a soloist for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and for over a decade with LA Opera. In 2017, Leslie made her choreographic debut with the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall creating an original ballet for the opera, Nixon in China. She has created original choreography for 3-D Theatricals' award-winning productions of Into the Woods, Side Show, The Full Monty (LADCC Nomination 2016),Hello, Dolly! (10 Best Productions - OC Register), Oklahoma! and The Secret Garden. Leslie taught for many years at AMDA-LA and is currently on the Dance Faculty at the Studio School in Los Angeles. She guest teaches at colleges and festivals internationally.

11:00-11:50 AM (PST): SEIZE THE DAY! MUSICAL THEATRE DANCE with Chaz Wolcott.

Get those dancing shoes on for a fun dance class focusing on musical theatre dance. If we're lucky, maybe Chaz will teach us something from our production of Newsies!

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92390360887

Meeting ID: 923-9036-0887



Chaz Wolcott is stoked to choreograph 3D Theatricals production of NEWSIES, now scheduled for 2021! Chaz's directing/choreographing credits include Broadway Backwards, BCEFA's Red Bucket Follies, Broadway's Gypsy of the Year, along with regional productions of: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Me and My Girl, Cats, Newsies (5x), Crazy For You, Bright Star, Mary Poppins, La Cage aux Folles, Mamma Mia & Kiss Me Kate. Chaz currently serves on faculty at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway. Chaz has found great joy in fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and supervised a fundraising drive that launched a series of cabarets that Chaz produced, directed, choreographed and organized (The Newsboys' Variety Show), which helped to raise over $500k for the incredible charity! Chaz holds a BFA in Dance from Oklahoma City University. As a performer, Chaz has been seen in Disney's Newsies - Live Film & 1st National Tour (Buttons), Cats - National Tour (Mr. Mistoffelees) and "So You Think You Can Dance". To follow Chaz's journey - visit www.chazwolcott.com or follow Chaz @dancinchaz on social media!

1:00-1:50PM (PST): CREATING CONTENT with creative guru's Jim Glaub and Julian Roca

Join us for an insightful look on what you need to start, and helpful tips on how to create better content.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98742051626

Meeting ID: 987-4205-1626



Jim Glaub is a recognized leader in innovative marketing, social media, web design and video production for the theatre and has worked on over fifty Broadway shows. He's an international speaker on technology and arts and theatre development. He founded Super Awesome Friends, dedicated to integrated experiential marketing connecting brands with live entertainment. Glaub has also launched the first-ever digital theatre mentorship program through CommonGenius, where users can connect one-to-one with Broadway's top mentors using cutting edge video technology. In London, he was the Deputy Head of Content and Digital Media for The Society of London Theatre where he helped raise the profile of London Theatre. In New York, he was the VP of Content and Community at SERINO/COYNE, the nation's longest-running live-entertainment advertising agency.



Julian Roca is an Emmy Award-winning commercial director with over fifteen years experience as a creative director, producer, and editor in the entertainment advertising world. He has directed a spectrum of highly visual campaigns but is most known for creating the original art for Universal Theatrical's blockbuster musical Wicked. He has hosted, produced, and created content for "Ru Paul's Drag Race," Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, Taylor Swift, and the Grammys, to name a few. He recently was a producer on his first West End Show starring Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple, Girl from the North Country) in Shida The Musical.

2:00-2:50 PM (PST): COLLEGE AUDITIONS with Drew Boudreau.

In this course, college audition coach Drew Boudreau will dispel the myths about college auditions, and give you tangible hacks for getting more admissions and scholarship dollars.



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/94045866061

Meeting ID: 940-4586-6061



Drew Boudreau is an actor & college audition coach whose students enjoy a 98% admission rate to their tops schools. He's spoken at schools & festivals across the country and taught at OCSA for many years. As an actor, his credits include Off-Broadway, national tours & regional theatre.





