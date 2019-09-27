2ND CHANCE Comes to The Hudson Guild Theater

2nd Chance, a new, sexy, compelling, drama by Anthony Fusco, opens in Chelsea at The Hudson Guild Theater 441 W 26 St NYC next week. There will be 3 performances only!

October 3 @ 9:00pm, October 5 @ 1:30pm, October 6 @ 6:30pm.

Running Time: 60 minutes

Contains some nudity!

After an attack at the Stonewall Inn Corey realizes his love for Bryan is not lost. As the couple try to move past their past traumas & infidelities, the both reveal a secret to each other that tests their trust. They must decide if what's left between them is worth a second chance!

Featuring: Harrison Marx, Matthew Pappadia, Preston Fox, Enrique Garcia, Amy Losi.

Written & Directed by: Anthony Fusco

Lights & Sound by: Gus Ferrari

Set Design by: Triangle Rainbow Theater





