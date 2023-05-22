$25 Student Rush Tickets Available for The Chita Rivera Awards Tonight

Performances include: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; New York, New York;, Only Gold; and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June Photo 4 National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June

National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June

Student rush tickets are now available for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards this evening.

Students who wish to purchase $25 rush tickets to the Awards this evening can purchase online at:

Click Here  with Promo Code CHITARU

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.

This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring John Kander with the Lifetime Achievement Award BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with the Ambassadors For The Arts Award and Jeffrey L Page with the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

Presenters and guests at this year’s Chita Rivera Awards include: living legend Chita Rivera, Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime), Jordan Roth (President of Jujamycn Theaters), Rob Ashford (Evita), Elizabeth Parkinson (Movin' Out), Desmond Richardson (Fosse), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.

Performances include: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; New York, New York;, Only Gold; and more.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

*  *  * 

2023 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Clyde Alves, New York, New York

Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

                                   

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

New York, New York

Some Like It Hot                     

OFF BROADWAY

OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

The Awarding Committee of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting these special awards.  

Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show

           Gaby Diaz, Only Gold

           Ryan Steele, Only Gold

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show

           Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold

CHOREOGRAPHY IN FILM

Babylon, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Magic Mike: Last Dance, Choreographers: Alison Faulk, Luke Broadlick;

Contributing Choreographer: Leo Moctezuma

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, Choreographer: Ellen Kane

Spirited, Choreographer: Chloe Arnold

13: The Musical, Choreographer: Jamal Sims

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE

Broadway Rising, Director: Amy Rice

Everybody Dance, Director: Dan Watt

Moonage Daydream, Director: Brett Morgen




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center Launches $500,000 Matching Gift Challeng Photo
Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center Launches $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center announced a $500,000 matching gift challenge to raise the funds necessary for the nonprofit to secure Highland Farm, Hammerstein’s family home and creative epicenter in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, by August 1, 2023.

Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June Photo
Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June

Peter Fenton's dramedy play, Abandon All Hope, will mark his Off-Broadway debut as writer and producer, platforming four actors who will also be making their Off-Broadway debuts: Avery Kellington, Yuliana Sleme, Jonathan P. Chen, and Michael De Los Angeles.

Complete Schedule Now Available For TNCs LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Photo
Complete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Theater for the New City's Lower East Side Festival of the Arts is an indoor and outdoor live audience event with a cohort of over 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers, literary artists, visual artists and film makers participating.  It will be presented May 26 to 28 in and around Theater for the New City

Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Companys LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal

A recent hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lizard Boy preview performances are set to begin on Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 14th. The limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Check out rehersal photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in JuneEntire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June
Complete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSComplete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal
Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening NightPhotos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night

Videos

Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You