$25 Student Rush Tickets Available for The Chita Rivera Awards Tonight

Student rush tickets are now available for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards this evening.
Students who wish to purchase $25 rush tickets to the Awards this evening can purchase online at:
Click Here with Promo Code CHITARU
The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.
This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring John Kander with the Lifetime Achievement Award BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with the Ambassadors For The Arts Award and Jeffrey L Page with the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.
Presenters and guests at this year’s Chita Rivera Awards include: living legend Chita Rivera, Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime), Jordan Roth (President of Jujamycn Theaters), Rob Ashford (Evita), Elizabeth Parkinson (Movin' Out), Desmond Richardson (Fosse), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.
Performances include: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; New York, New York;, Only Gold; and more.
Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
* * *
2023 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS
BROADWAY
Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Clyde Alves, New York, New York
Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
New York, New York
Some Like It Hot
OFF BROADWAY
The Awarding Committee of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting these special awards.
Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show
Gaby Diaz, Only Gold
Ryan Steele, Only Gold
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold
Babylon, Choreographer: Mandy Moore
Magic Mike: Last Dance, Choreographers: Alison Faulk, Luke Broadlick;
Contributing Choreographer: Leo Moctezuma
Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, Choreographer: Ellen Kane
Spirited, Choreographer: Chloe Arnold
13: The Musical, Choreographer: Jamal Sims
Broadway Rising, Director: Amy Rice
Everybody Dance, Director: Dan Watt
Moonage Daydream, Director: Brett Morgen
