$25 Student Rush Tickets Available for The Chita Rivera Awards Tonight

Student rush tickets are now available for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards this evening.

Students who wish to purchase $25 rush tickets to the Awards this evening can purchase online

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.

This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring John Kander with the Lifetime Achievement Award BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with the Ambassadors For The Arts Award and Jeffrey L Page with the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

Presenters and guests at this year’s Chita Rivera Awards include: living legend Chita Rivera, Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime), Jordan Roth (President of Jujamycn Theaters), Rob Ashford (Evita), Elizabeth Parkinson (Movin' Out), Desmond Richardson (Fosse), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.

Performances include: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; New York, New York;, Only Gold; and more.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

* * *

2023 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Clyde Alves, New York, New York

Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

New York, New York

Some Like It Hot

OFF BROADWAY

OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

The Awarding Committee of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting these special awards.

Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show

Gaby Diaz, Only Gold

Ryan Steele, Only Gold

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show

Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold

CHOREOGRAPHY IN FILM

Babylon, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Magic Mike: Last Dance, Choreographers: Alison Faulk, Luke Broadlick;

Contributing Choreographer: Leo Moctezuma

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, Choreographer: Ellen Kane

Spirited, Choreographer: Chloe Arnold

13: The Musical, Choreographer: Jamal Sims

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE

Broadway Rising, Director: Amy Rice

Everybody Dance, Director: Dan Watt

Moonage Daydream, Director: Brett Morgen