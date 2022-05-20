2022 HERE SPARK Gala to Honor Cheryl Henson and Brian Selznick

The Obie Award-winning HERE has announced the honorees for the 2022 HERE SPARK Gala. On the heels of HERE's Puppetopia festival, and in celebration of HERE's Dream Music Puppetry program, Cheryl Henson will receive the HEREmanitarian Award and Brian Selznick will receive the Avant-Guardian Award. The honorees will be celebrated at the SPARK Gala on Monday June 6, 2022, at 6pm at City Winery (25 11th Ave, at Hudson River Park, NY 10011).

HERE is where ideas are fostered from early flares to passionately-realized productions, igniting artists and audiences alike. We provide the foundation, the connections, and the resources for creative processes to SPARK. On Monday June 6, join HERE for some kickin' fare, a firey auction, and a fiercely jubilant bash as they gather around the heat of collaboration and the power of live performance, honoring over two decades of puppetry at HERE.

For almost 30 years, HERE has been home to New York City's most imaginative live performance experiences, producing work that is inspiring, challenging, and resonant. From our vibrant space in Lower Manhattan, we invite audiences to be part of something new and fresh. One of few programs in the country to commission, present, and nurture contemporary, adult puppet works, Dream Music provides performance opportunities to puppet artists, and encourages multidisciplinary collaboration to develop new puppetry techniques.

The SPARK Gala will be emceed by Basil Twist and will feature performances from Joey Arias (with a Twist); Nick Lehane's Chimpanzee; Brian Selznick and Ryan Scott Oliver's Hugo featuring Kerstin Anderson and Daniel Yearwood; and Processional Arts Workshop. The evening will also include toy theatres created by John Bell and Trudi Cohen - Great Small Works, Ben&Rosa, Tau Bennett, Robin Frohardt, Spencer Lott, Nekaa Lab / Sachiyo Takahashi and Lake Simons with Erin K. Orr. Dancing will follow, DJed by Angela DiCarlo.

The SPARK Gala will feature lighting design by Ayumu "Poe" Saegusa and will be stage managed by Patrick David Egan.

Tickets for the SPARK Gala begin at $350, with tables beginning at $6,000, and are available at here.org/shows/heres-spark-gala or by calling 212-647-0202 ext. 327.