Industry Presentation of MAD HATTER Will Take Place This Winter

Broadway and theatre veterans Kuhoo Verma (Drama Desk & Lucille Lortel Award winner, Octet) and Brittney Johnson (Wicked) have joined Danny Rothman (Sweeney Todd) and award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA for a New York City industry presentation of Mad Hatter: The Musical on Monday December 6, 2021 at The GreenRoom42. Doors open at 5:30pm followed by a live concert presentation at 6pm, with a cocktail reception immediately following. Lauren Robinson and Maya Lagerstam have also been cast.

An exciting and haunting brand-new musical of the Mad Hatter's story long before Alice arrives in Wonderland, Mad Hatter: The Musical follows a crippled hatter, Franklin Magellan, from boyhood through all the tragic life changes that leads him to Wonderland. While in Wonderland, Franklin becomes enamored with his new life void of pain, but descends deeply into madness as his utopia crumbles. When accidentally sent back to reality, Franklin does whatever it takes to return to Wonderland ... even if it means being sentenced to a never ending Tea Party.

With rave reviews from a successful West End workshop premiere in 2019, "This original score is as good as anything I've heard in any big West End production," says the Leicester Square Theatre. "We loved every minute of this production."

The musical is co-created by Vincent Connor and Michael J. Polo. Additional songs are written by Victor Valdez with Charlie Reuter (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) continuing as Music Director.

This industry presentation is intended for producers, investors, and affiliates to hear the music, learn the story, and join the Mad Hatter team on their journey to Broadway and beyond. The evening is sponsored in full by The Center for Family Guidance, a firm servicing the nation by providing mental health services.



To RSVP for the Monday December 6th industry presentation in NYC, please email info@madhatterthemusical.com. For more on Mad Hatter, please visit www.madhatterthemusical.com.