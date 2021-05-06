Virginia Children's Theatre Brings Live Theatre Back To The Valley With JUNIE B. JONES

Live theatre is back as Virginia Children's Theatre prepares the upcoming 1960's inspired production of JUNIE B. JONES: TOP SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX. Adjusting to the ever changing climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, this production will be held outdoors at Church of God Campground (8018 Angel Ln) on June 3, 4 and 12, 2021.

The production will be directed by VCT's Director of Education, Brynn Scozzari. JUNIE B. JONES: TOP SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX will also tour across Virginia for a portion of the summer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Children's Theatre was forced to make changes to the previously announced schedule back in September 2020. Now the theatre will move forward with the lively and upbeat JUNIE B. JONES: TOP SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX. Junie B. is one busy first grader. Between new friends, getting glasses and not being allowed to play in the kickball tournament, there's a lot going on! This musical is based on Barbara Park's number one New York Times best-selling interactive book journal, "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax." Between the catchy tunes, groovy and up-beat choreography, this comical and heartwarming musical will charm audiences of all ages and prove that reading is fun!

"We are very excited to be bringing Junie B. Jones: Top Secret Personal Beeswax to the valley and beyond this spring and summer," says Director Brynn Scozzari. "Anyone who has read a Junie B. Jones book knows just how spunky and adventurous Junie B. can be, and this musical is no different! It has one of the most fun and upbeat musical scores I've heard, and we certainly can't help but sing and dance along as we're preparing this show! If you're looking for high-energy musical fun this summer, Junie B. Jones: Top Secret Personal Beeswax is it!"

VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden adds "We are so thrilled to bring this fun, upbeat, song & dance extravaganza musical to the Roanoke Valley and beyond this June! It is the classic Junie B. Jones that we all know and love but with a musical theatre twist!"



For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.