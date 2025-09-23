Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Opens Fall Repertory Season at American Shakespeare Center

Production photos have been released from the new staging, directed by K.P. Powell, running through November 15 at the Blackfriars Playhouse.
The American Shakespeare Center has released new production photos from Romeo and Juliet, the opening title of its 2025 Fall Repertory Season. The production, directed by ASC veteran K.P. Powell*, celebrated its opening night on August 29, 2025, at the Blackfriars Playhouse.
The cast features Isabel Lee Roden as Juliet, Nick Ericksen as Romeo, Angela Iannone* as Friar Lawrence, Christopher Seiler* as Lord Capulet, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* as Benvolio, Britt Michael Gordon* as Count Paris, Joe Mucciolo* as Tybalt, Sara Linares* as Mercutio and Lady Capulet, Maya Danks as Nurse, and Isabel Sanchez as Chorus.
ROMEO AND JULIET is directed by ASC veteran actor, K.P. Powell*, with Costume Design by Elizabeth Wislar, and Properties Design by Conrad Gothard. Christopher Seiler served as Music Director, with Haley Fentriss Roberts as Intimacy Choreographer, Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant, and Cory Willis as Dance Choreographer. Alexander Carey* is the production’s Stage Manager, with Jess Casanova*, and Vera Conrad as the Assistant Stage Managers.
[* Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association]
The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola*, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Prop Shop Manager; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; Amy Monsalve, Wardrobe Shop Manager; Trina Yager, Wardrobe Supervisor; and Rebecca Bailey, Wardrobe Assistant.
Romeo and Juliet plays through November 15, 2025, in repertory with The Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirate Ballad of Bonny and Read (opening October 17, 2025). Performances are at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. www.AmericanShakespeareCenter.com
Photo Credit: Lindsey Walters (Miscellaneous Media Photography)
Sara Linares
The Cast of ROMEO AND JULIET
Joe Mucciolo and Sara Linares
Maya Danks
Sara Linares
Nick Ericksen
Isabel Sanchez
Britt Michael Gordon
The Cast of ROMEO AND JULIET
Geoffrey Warren Barnes II
Isabel Lee Roden, Angela Iannone, and Nick Ericksen
Nick Ericksen
Nick Ericksen and Isabel Lee Roden
