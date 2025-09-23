Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Opens Fall Repertory Season at American Shakespeare Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Shakespeare Center has released new production photos from Romeo and Juliet, the opening title of its 2025 Fall Repertory Season. The production, directed by ASC veteran K.P. Powell*, celebrated its opening night on August 29, 2025, at the Blackfriars Playhouse.

The cast features Isabel Lee Roden as Juliet, Nick Ericksen as Romeo, Angela Iannone* as Friar Lawrence, Christopher Seiler* as Lord Capulet, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* as Benvolio, Britt Michael Gordon* as Count Paris, Joe Mucciolo* as Tybalt, Sara Linares* as Mercutio and Lady Capulet, Maya Danks as Nurse, and Isabel Sanchez as Chorus.

ROMEO AND JULIET is directed by ASC veteran actor, K.P. Powell*, with Costume Design by Elizabeth Wislar, and Properties Design by Conrad Gothard. Christopher Seiler served as Music Director, with Haley Fentriss Roberts as Intimacy Choreographer, Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant, and Cory Willis as Dance Choreographer. Alexander Carey* is the production’s Stage Manager, with Jess Casanova*, and Vera Conrad as the Assistant Stage Managers.

[* Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association]

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola*, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Prop Shop Manager; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; Amy Monsalve, Wardrobe Shop Manager; Trina Yager, Wardrobe Supervisor; and Rebecca Bailey, Wardrobe Assistant.

Romeo and Juliet plays through November 15, 2025, in repertory with The Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirate Ballad of Bonny and Read (opening October 17, 2025). Performances are at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. www.AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Photo Credit: Lindsey Walters (Miscellaneous Media Photography)



Sara Linares

The Cast of ROMEO AND JULIET

Joe Mucciolo and Sara Linares

Maya Danks

Sara Linares

Nick Ericksen

Isabel Sanchez

Christopher Seiler

Britt Michael Gordon

The Cast of ROMEO AND JULIET

Geoffrey Warren Barnes II

Isabel Lee Roden, Angela Iannone, and Nick Ericksen

Nick Ericksen

Nick Ericksen and Isabel Lee Roden