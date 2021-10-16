George Mason University Announces 21/22 Season for Center of the Arts

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University gears up for more in-person programming for the 2021/2022 Great Performances at Mason and Family Series season with exciting events throughout November and December, in addition to signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts. As of October 12, the general public can now also purchase tickets for Spring 2022 Center for the Arts performances.

The month of November begins with Jerusalem Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, an award-winning trio presenting radiant Romantic-era works by Bruckner, Dvořák, and Brahms on November 7, followed by Virginia Opera with its production of La Bohème: Rodolfo Remembers on November 13 and 14. Next, the Center welcomes an insightful collection of Chopin in Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel on November 21 and Canadian Brass performs toe-tapping holiday favorites on November 27. Then, The Center welcomes Grammy award-winning and 2018 NEA Jazz Master, Dianne Reeves , for a perfectly cheerful performance on December 4. Lastly, the Center audiences will be treated to a festive holiday celebration featuring American Festival Pops Orchestra on December 11 to conclude the Fall 2021 season.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling (voice) 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts' website ( cfa.gmu.edu ).