CFTC Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL This Month

The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is bringing the musical version of the beloved animated movie, Shrek, to Katherine Johnson Middle School's 350-seat theater this July.

Nominated for twelve Drama Desk Awards and eight Tony Awards, "Shrek The Musical" follows the hilarious journey of an ogre named Shrek (played by Peter Marsh) living happily in isolation as his world is turned upside down by the vindictive Lord Farquaad (played by John Kownacki). Exiled Fairytale creatures, a dragon-guarded princess named Fiona (played by Sara Watson), and even a talking donkey (played by Andy Shaw) help open our hero's eyes along this belly-laugh-filled path of self discovery to realize "what makes us special, makes us strong."

"Not only is the cast incredible, but the technical elements will be truly spectacular," says CFTC Artistic Director, and director of Shrek The Musical, Amanda Herman Snellings. "Audiences of all ages will enjoy the fantastic sets, colorful costumes, larger-than-life puppetry, fantastic singers and dancers, and a few magical surprises."

CFTC's production is bursting with talent, boasting a cast of 45 actors ages seven to 77 and 15 creative team members- a diverse group of artists all working together to celebrate the show's message that we are all unique and wonderful exactly the way we are!

Peter Marsh, playing the role of Shrek said "The first time we had a chance to rehearse with the orchestra, I knew we had something special. Shrek is my first production with CFTC and I really hope the audience has as much fun watching the performance as we have had putting this show together. Everyone in this cast and production team has been a delight to work with these past few months. I think this show has a little something for everybody: parents, kids, people who are familiar with the Shrek story and those meeting the characters of his world for the first time. You don't want to miss it."

Performances for Shrek The Musical will be held at 3801 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030, on July 15th at 7:30pm, July 16th at 2pm and 7:30pm, July 17th at 3pm, July 20th at 7pm will be a sensory friendly performance, July 21 at 7:30pm, July 22nd at 7:30pm and July 23rd at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults, $20 for children online and available here: https://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/productions/shrek-the-musical. The run time of Shrek The Musical is approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission.

CFTC has developed our safety protocols to follow recommendations made by the CDC, The Fairfax County Department of Health and the City of Fairfax. Our full policy can be found at https://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/covid-19-response.

Please do not attend if you are feeling sick, are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, or have been exposed to anyone exhibiting symptoms or tested positive in the past 14 days.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184577®id=119&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ffairfaxcitytheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by emailing info@fairfaxcitytheatre.org