ArtsFairfax Opens New Art Show at Springfield Town Center

ArtsFairfax has partnered with Springfield Town Center to create a gallery wall at the popular mall. The show, "ArtsFairfax Presents at Springfield Town Center," is a curated exhibition featuring three local artists from Northern Virginia. The show opened last week and will remain on view at the mall through March 2026.

“At ArtsFairfax, the month of October is now ‘artober’ and we are so thrilled to include this exhibition as a part of our month-long celebration of the arts. Through partnerships with Springfield Town Center and others, we want to bring art to the people and meet them where they are,” says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

“We are so happy with this partnership and the opportunity to support our community, support ArtsFairfax, and bring folks in for something they haven’t experienced here before,” adds Eric Christensen, Springfield Town Center General Manager.

The show features Tumôhq Abney, Jován Bethel, and Isabella Merlos. The artists were selected from among numerous applications in response to an open call ArtsFairfax issued over the summer. Seven works were ultimately selected and are additionally available for purchase while on view.

Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk joined Mr. Christensen, Mr. Holt, Ms. Merlos, and ArtsFairfax Board Chair Michael Liberman for a ribbon-cutting to help celebrate the show’s installation.

“Public Art enhances our surroundings, creates and strengthens community bonds, celebrates our diverse heritage, and empowers creativity. It is a vital and powerful part of our cultural life here in Fairfax County, and I'm grateful for initiatives like this that continue to reach and enrich our community,” says Lusk.

“ArtsFairfax Presents at Springfield Town Center” can be found near the Grand Court Lower Level from now through March 31, 2026 (6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield VA 22150).