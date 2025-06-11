2025 Concert Season Kicks Off at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Concert Season at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia will kick off on June 14th with R&B/Hip-Hop singer Yung Gravy. This year’s lineup features a variety of shows including country superstars Daris Rucker and Sam Hunt, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner and John Fogerty, plus pop artists Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, and more. From June to September, concertgoers can enjoy live music at the outdoor venue. Tickets and more information are available at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“We’re looking forward to having these nationally touring artists take the stage at our venue,” said Matthew Creeger, managing partner for EventMakers-USA. “This season’s lineup will please music lovers of all kinds, with acts spanning different genres and generations. Our goal is to provide great live entertainment and an overall good time for concertgoers.”

2025 Season Lineup:

June 14 - Yung Gravy

June 27 - Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker

July 11 - Darius Rucker

July 18 - Russell Dickerson

July 26 - Billy Currington and Kip Moore

July 30 - Foreigner

August 1 - John Fogerty

August 16 - Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler

August 17 - K95 Sunday in the Country with Sam Hunt

August 21 - Cole Swindell

August 30 - Chase Rice

September 19 - Dustin Lynch

SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located right off I-95 next to Kings Dominion and is conveniently located approximately 22 minutes from downtown Richmond. This 7-acre outdoor concert facility provides a spacious area for patrons with easy access, ample parking, premier VIP viewing areas, and dining amenities for the ultimate night out.

Comments