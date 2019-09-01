THE LITTLE YELLOW DIGGER Comes to The PumpHouse Theatre

Much-loved children's story The Little Yellow Digger comes to life on stage in Auckland in September and October.

Auckland's leading children's theatre company, Tim Bray Theatre Company presents a stage adaptation of Betty and Alan Gilderdale's The Little Yellow Digger at The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna from September 21st to October 12th October 2019.

Thousands of New Zealand children have grown up with the Gilderdales' popular children's picture book and director Tim Bray said he is delighted to be bringing the story of the tiny tenacious machine to the stage.

"I think almost every pre-school, kindergarten, Playcentre and childcare centre would have a copy of The Little Yellow Digger. We know how popular this book is among young children and we can't wait for them to come along and see our little yellow digger and friends on their adventures."

Based on the series of children's picture books about The Little Yellow Digger by Betty and Alan Gilderdale. When the little yellow digger gets stuck in the mud, a range of bigger diggers are sent to finish the job...plus other fun adventures of this tenacious machine.

Stories featured in the show are The Little Yellow Digger saves the Whale, The Little Yellow Digger at the Zoo, The Little Yellow Digger, The Little Yellow Digger and the Bones, The Little Yellow Digger goes to School.

The cast for The Little Yellow Digger includes Tim Raby as Doug, Romy Hooper as Bob and Max Easey as Mr Lacky with original music performed by composer Christine White.

The Little Yellow Digger is the third show presented as part of Tim Bray Theatre Company's 2019 children's theatre programme.

The Little Yellow Digger is at The PumpHouse, Takapuna, Auckland from Saturday 21st September to Saturday 12 October. Performance times are: Gala Opening 21st September 5pm; 23-27 September, two shows daily at 10.30am and 1pm and September 28 to October 12, two shows daily at 10.30am and 2pm

Children are encouraged to dress up in costume inspired from The Little Yellow Digger books for the school holiday performances.

To book, phone (09) 489-8360 or online at www.timbray.org.nz





