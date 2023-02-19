Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE HEART BREAK CHOIR at ASB Waterfront Theatre

Review: THE HEART BREAK CHOIR at ASB Waterfront Theatre

The season runs until 4th March

Feb. 19, 2023  

Auckland Theatre Company has begun its 30th anniversary year with a heartwarming play with all the great elements of top-class entertainment underpinned by deeper more gripping issues of trauma, loss, healing and the strength of community.

This could not be more apt in light of the flooding and cyclone we've experienced. My heart was definitely both distracted by the worries and lifted by the reminder that when we come together for what is right, the 'good' happens.

The performers perform beautiful songs, they deliver delightful banter and incite belly-aching laughter before exposing us to deeper more serious issues of the need for connection, community and to speak up for those who cannot. The values of truth and 'making good' are sitting within seemingly light-hearted interactions and as the story progresses the revelation of 'the music beneath the words' in a beautifully woven story of love and connection.

The story is centred around a break-off group from the local and well-established choir that rehearses at the Catholic Church hall. Led by choirmaster and psychologist Barbara (Alison Quigan). There's loud, boisterous, exuberant and 'typical outback' Aussie, Mack (Kate Louise Elliot) and her introverted daughter Savannah (Esmay August); heavily pregnant Zimbabwean Anesu (Munashe Tapfuya), a doctor working at a deli until her credentials are recognised; and loud-horn blowing hi-vis wearing Totty (Jodie Dorday) who has a bit of cash to throw around and sees it as the solution to most problems. Later we meet the local senior police officer Peter (Dave Fane) and his son Beau (Levi Kereama) who bring more to the story than expected, both delivering with a fine subtly and...well you'll have to get along to find out what happens.

There are laughs in bundles and the earthiness of the Aussies is well portrayed along with the spirituality of Zimbabwean born Anesu who touches on her own personal traumas within the country of her birth.

The performers are brilliantly interconnected into an authentic slice of life that draws the audience and sustains them.

The singing is simply beautiful.

Playwright, Aidan Fennessy had given permission for producers to choose music that best showcases the performers' talents. Musical Director Jason Te Mete has certainly bought out the best - the singing not only supports the characters and highlights the story but touches the heart.

Director Lara McGregor acknowledges the great responsibility of bringing a playwright's words to life and in the case of Heart Break Choir, Aidan Fennessy sadly passed away before the play premiered in Melbourne last year. I am confident that McGregor has honoured his voice as the atmosphere and talk in the theatre on opening night as the audience departed was one of satisfaction - we'd been served up a great night's entertainment and left empowered that anyone can do anything when they connected to the truth and each other.

There are some great one-liners in this play but one delivered by Mack has stayed in my mind...
"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept."

I encourage you to get along, support our professional theatre and give yourself an uplift.

I loved it.

Season runs until 4th March




Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund Photo
Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund
MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE is coming to at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund. Written and directed by Tanya Wheeler, this is her third play and it is debuting at The Pumphouse March 22-26.
Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre Photo
Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre
What did our critic think of 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre?
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Week Photo
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Week
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre next week. Performances run 14 February - 4 March.
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March Photo
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March
SandSong is a powerful, deeply moving story, drawing on stories, knowledge and memories of past to create a new narrative for Indigenous futures.

From This Author - Monica Moore


Review: THE MADE at ASB Waterfront Theatre, AucklandReview: THE MADE at ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland
October 6, 2022

What did our critic think of THE MADE at ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland?
Review: THE CAMPERVAN at The Pumphouse, Takapuna, AucklandReview: THE CAMPERVAN at The Pumphouse, Takapuna, Auckland
September 18, 2022

The play boils society down to two sorts of people: the ones who are focused on the accumulation of more, and the self-serving leeches who survive off those who accumulate. The audience starts by laughing at the characters but leaves wondering if we were laughing at boldly painted versions of ourselves.  This play deserved its sell-out season. Look out for more of Burnett's work and book quickly!
Review: LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at QReview: LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at Q
July 12, 2022

The compelling layers within layers of tension that expose the complexity of the human condition are exquisitely unraveled in Auckland Theatre Company's latest production, ''Long Day's Journey into Night' currently playing at Q Theatre. I was mesmerised throughout the performance.
BWW Review: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at PumphouseBWW Review: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Pumphouse
June 14, 2022

The audience is robbed of their sense of security; blindsided by anticipation and fear. Thrilled and chilled yet enthralled in a nervous hope that the anxiety and build-up will soon break into yet another fright....gripped by the juxtaposed emotions of hope and fear.
BWW Review: HANNA at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga, AucklandBWW Review: HANNA at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga, Auckland
May 5, 2022

Director Jennifer Ward-Lealand's expertise and wisdom of the stage lives and breathes through the performance of Cassandra Woodhouse in Hanna. Woodhouse captivated the audience for the entire 90-minute performance. She is sensational. No one was in their seats - they were with her as she carried us on the emotional roller coaster the story that no one wants to be confronted with let alone a 25-year-old sweet, clever but naive young woman.
share