Review: A MIXTAPE OF MALADIES at ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland til March 23.

“Que sera, sera – what will be, will be”

Quite simply, this is storytelling at its finest. Emotionally rich, artistically perfect, superbly costumed, deftly directed by Jane Yonge, with imaginative use of set, sound and lighting – this was sophisticated storytelling from this cast (Agaram Productions). The playwright, Ahilan Karunaharan, says that it's impossible to fit a nation’s history into a single narrative. But the concept of a “mixed tape’ that truthfully crafts and emotionally cements the compilation can capture the powerful magic of music. Music does cement communities especially in those times of struggle and conflict. Music does shape cultures, remind us of histories, and personal narratives (“I hear you in every tune”). Music ignites our memories. “A simple tune can hold so much.” We reflect, remember what we were doing when “that song” played.

The musical opens with comic and familiar family touches. Bogan of Lower Hutt, Deepan (Shaan Kesha) , the despair of his mother who would like to see him married, is doing a podcast from the garage when he comes across a mixtape. He wants to play it – but Mum/Songeetha (Ambika G.K.R) is adamant this is not something she will find comfortable. Little touches of action show her reluctance, such as the curling up of her barefoot toes. We are soon to discover why. The cassette tape captures her story – her family life in Sri Lanka, her teenage loves and crushes and hopes, her grief and anguish , and the way community and culture are impacted by war.

For those not familiar with the historical background, a civil war was fought in Sri Lanka between 1983 and 2009 (over 25 years!) It was an insurgence against the government by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil who fought to create an independent Tamil state in the northeast of the island. Colonised first by the Portuguese, Sri Lanka experienced more than one colonisation. The Tamil felt discriminated against and were violently persecuted by the Sinhalese dominated government. During separate development of the minority the Tamil population were educated in English by the British so that when Ceylon incorporated that language into its government systems, Tamils got the jobs over the Sinhalese. In our present world torn by various civil wars and conflicts, the background of the production served to remind us that war impacts not only countries, it devastates people. Its impact crushes love, hopes, dreams, lives.

The “mixtape” is played, and the narrative unfolds in flashback. Initially, Songeetha and Deepan just watch. The opening action shows Dad/Rajan (Ahilan Karunaharan) and teenage Songeetha’s family life in Point Pedro in 1957. Rajan’s perfectly selected opening song provides a philosophy and a theme “Que sera, sera” – what will be, will be. Family life is artistically and credibly captured with fun, laughter, cultural expectations and realistic touches by teenage Songeetha (Gemma-Jayde Naidoo), elder sister Subbalaxmi (Tiahli Martyn)and brother Vishwanathan (Ravikanth Gurunathan). And as the tape’s songs play, the story unfolds. We laugh at young love (we too remember the magic of that) embodied in the relationship with Anton (Bala Murali Shingade), face the challenges of an arranged marriage and university hopes with intelligent and strongminded Subbalaxmi, and powerful emotions with Vishwanthan and Suthan (Bala Murali Shingade). We remember how music technology developed through gramophone, record player, cassette tape, Walkman.

Eventually, Mum/Songeetha and Deepan are drawn (as we are) into the flashback. Subtle touches of dialogue capture the desire not to lose loved ones (Pause. Rewind. Pause. Rewind.) Despair, loss and anguish are powerfully portrayed through teenage Songeetha’s dance. We are reminded that “Que sera, sera” – what will be, will be – in the emotionally rich, heart-tugging closing reprise. This was a production for those who appreciate the opportunity to enjoy imaginative and skilled live theatre and the power of music to stir the soul, with a cast clearly accomplished in their stage craft, and with ability to keep an audience entirely entranced.

Congratulations to the creative team: Musicians Ben Fernandez and Seyorn Arunagirinathan, production designers Rachel Marlow and Bradley Gledhill, Wardrobe Padma Akula, Sound Te Aihe Butler, Music Direction Karnan Saba, Assistant Director Ni Dekkers Reihana – and of course, the director, Jane Yonge. This production is artistically impressive throughout, entertaining but also thought-provoking.

