Ngā Rangatahi Toa Brings HA to the Q Theatre in Auckland

Performances run 1 - 3 October 2025.

When Aotearoa’s finest creatives stand with rangatahi, stories come alive. In one week, they craft waiata, rap, dance, and movement. Honest, fearless, full of rangatahi energy. One stage.

Breathe it in. Relax. Let it move you into motion. Ngā Rangatahi Toa will present Hā — a powerful new theatre work that embodies the inhale of potential, and the exhale of lived experience.

 More than a performance, Hā is a deeply personal and transformational journey. Through music, dance, drama and games, our rangatahi boldly explore their identity, their whakapapa, their experiences and the futures they dream into being. This is not just storytelling — this is life-telling, drawn from the raw, real, and beautiful truth of our rangatahi as they find their voices and take up space.

