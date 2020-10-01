JERSEY BOYS Will Return to New Zealand in 2021
The musical will make its premiere in Wellington from May through to June 2021.
Eventfinda has reported that Jersey Boys will be returning to New Zealand in 2021! The musical will be premiering in Wellington from May through to June 2021, and returning to Auckland for the first time in nine years.
Producer Grant Meese, of G & T Productions, says, "New Zealand audiences are going to love this production. It's such a good story about four friends, their run-ins with The Mob, their heartaches, their triumphs, and their music! Jersey Boys has it all."
Dates and Times:
Auckland, The Civic
17 April - 9 May 2021
Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.20 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesdays: 6.30 pm; Wednesday-Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 28 April: 1 pm.
Ticket prices: From $29.50 - $140. Producer seats available (including lounge entry) at $185.
Wellington, Opera House
21 May - 6 June 2021
Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.30 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesday: 6.30 pm; Wednesdays: 1 pm & 7.30 pm; Thursday & Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 26 May: 1 pm.
