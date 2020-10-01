JERSEY BOYS Will Return to New Zealand in 2021

The musical will make its premiere in Wellington from May through to June 2021.

Eventfinda has reported that Jersey Boys will be returning to New Zealand in 2021! The musical will be premiering in Wellington from May through to June 2021, and returning to Auckland for the first time in nine years.

Check out the full story HERE.

Producer Grant Meese, of G & T Productions, says, "New Zealand audiences are going to love this production. It's such a good story about four friends, their run-ins with The Mob, their heartaches, their triumphs, and their music! Jersey Boys has it all."

Dates and Times:

Auckland, The Civic

17 April - 9 May 2021

Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.20 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesdays: 6.30 pm; Wednesday-Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 28 April: 1 pm.

Ticket prices: From $29.50 - $140. Producer seats available (including lounge entry) at $185.

Wellington, Opera House

21 May - 6 June 2021

Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.30 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesday: 6.30 pm; Wednesdays: 1 pm & 7.30 pm; Thursday & Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 26 May: 1 pm.

