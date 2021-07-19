FRANKENSTEIN Will Be Performed at the Court Theatre Next Month

Frankenstein by Nick Dear will be performed at The Court Theatre, Addington, Christchurch running 7 August - 4 September 2021.

In this Court Theatre interpretation of the classic novel, young scientist Victor Frankenstein brings to life a man-made creature, sewing together dead body parts with little thought to the consequences.

Abandoned by his maker and treated to the worst of humanity's scorn, Creature becomes intent on finding Frankenstein and making him pay...

Originally written in 1818 by Mary Shelley and more recently adapted into the 2011 production by Nick Dear, the story of Frankenstein has been told in many ways throughout the years. None however, have quite matched the thrilling drama that is on offer at The Court Theatre this August and September.

"Forget any preconceptions you had about the story of Frankenstein and the monster with bolts in his neck. Instead, you'll see an electrifying production which will leave you wondering who the real monster actually is." says Frankenstein Director, Holly Chappell.

With lead actors James Kupa and Wesley Dowdell alternating between the roles of the scientist and his creation, this international hit explores the eternal themes of humanity, good vs evil and what happens when we blur the line between life and death.

"I can't wait for people to experience this pinnacle masterpiece of the birth of science-fiction." - says Kupa.

Show Partner Ara Institute of Canterbury are also looking forward to seeing Victor Frankenstein and his Creature to come to life from 7 August. Ara's partnership with The Court Theatre is a multi-faceted collaboration which also sees 15 students from Ara's National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA) feature in the cast.

"It's fantastic to see two Canterbury institutions come together in such a creative way. With the inclusion of these talented NASDA students in the show, it felt like the perfect fit for us." says Darren Mitchell, Acting CE of Ara.

The creative collaborations don't stop there as local Canterbury fashion designer Steven Junil Park brings his experience from the catwalk to the stage by coming onboard as the show's costume designer. Park's vision will showcase the power of clothing and costume to create the space between imagination and reality.

"Frankenstein will be our biggest show of the year, and with Director Holly Chappell's physical and visual storytelling, this promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience for Cantabrians." says The Court Theatre's Artistic Director, Dan Pengelly.

Frankenstein runs at The Court Theatre from 7 August - 4 September 2021.

Bookings: phone 03 963 0870 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz.