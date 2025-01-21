Elizabeth Gilbert Live Comes to Great Hall in Auckland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elizabeth Gilbert Live comes to Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall next month. The event is set for 15 February 2025. Be prepared for a magical evening of love and mercy with the worldwide bestselling author of Eat Pray Love.

By sharing tender and humorous stories from her own personal journey of loss, healing, and recovery, Elizabeth Gilbert shows us why it has never been more important to cultivate a spirit of love and mercy toward the world—but most of all, toward ourselves." Be inspired to live the vibrant, fulfilling life you’ve dreamed of.

Readers of all ages and walks of life have drawn inspiration and empowerment from Elizabeth Gilbert’s books for years. Now this beloved author digs deep into her own generative process to share her wisdom and unique perspective.

With profound empathy and radiant generosity, she offers potent insights into the mysterious nature of mercy, love and inspiration. She asks us to embrace our curiosity and let go of needless suffering. She shows us how to tackle what we most love, and how to face down what we most fear. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits we need in order to live our most creative lives. Balancing between soulful spirituality and cheerful pragmatism, Gilbert encourages us to uncover the “strange jewels” that are hidden within each of us.

Whether we are looking to write a book, make art, find new ways to address challenges in our work, embark on a dream long deferred, or simply infuse our everyday lives with more mindfulness and passion, this evening of magical love and mercy cracks open a world of wonder and joy.

Comments