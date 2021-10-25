Daniele Bongiovanni Will Bring His Work to New Zealand Next Month

Daniele Bongiovanni, internationally recognized Italian painter, over the years has created several thematic cycles that he has presented in museums and galleries in major Italian and foreign cities; in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and elsewhere. From 5 to November 14 he will be present at Artweek Auckland in New Zealand, where some key themes of her path will be contextualized with a special project, including existence in the face of time in its most conceptual declination.

Thus derived, the ethereal lightness of abstract images is sublimated in our eyes, revealing new spatial intentions in a set of movement and stillness, which approaches the organic flow of life. Reality can be an image and a sensation, an invisible and imperceptible presence until it becomes the place of manifestation of other possibilities: the microcosm that reflects more complex visions through gesture.

His painting, wrote the art critic Francesco Poli, «It's the result of a remarkable evolution of his research in the direction of a radical will to essentialize, or if you want to sublimate, the figurative language. That is, a progressive awareness of the importance of elaborating his compositions not only as representations inspired by external reality but also, above all, as an expression that emerges directly from the constituent elements of painting, that is to say, the delicate and complex primary interrelation between the two-dimensional physical space of the support and the modalities of the colouring».

From Italy, Bongiovanni's works travelled globally though participation in many international and contemporary art events; including the prestigious Venice Biennale, which Bongiovanni has been repeatedly invited. His paintings are currently (present) or have been (past) on show/exhibited in many museum collections, including: the Casa del Mantegna in Mantua, the Fondazione Aria in Pescara, the Fondazione Arte Scienza Videoinsight in Turin and the art collection of the Italian Embassies in Abu Dhabi, Helsinki and London, of the Italian Consulates in Chicago and Hong Kong.