Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2022

pixeltracker

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Nov. 24, 2021  
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2022

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will be making its way to New Zealand in 2022! The show will be presented at the Civic Theatre on April 20, and at the St James in Wellington on May 20.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

For more information visit: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/venue/the-civic and https://www.venueswellington.com/venues/st-james-theatre/


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Chinese Arts Now Appoints Three Associate Artistic Directors In a New Restructure
  • NINE SONGS Pre-Show Guided Tour Now Available From HK Dance Company
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Cancels CITY TO CITY: REDISCOVERY
  • Hong Kong Philharmonic Announces Disney Programme For December