COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2022

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will be making its way to New Zealand in 2022! The show will be presented at the Civic Theatre on April 20, and at the St James in Wellington on May 20.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

For more information visit: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/venue/the-civic and https://www.venueswellington.com/venues/st-james-theatre/