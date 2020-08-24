Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amelia Chandulal-Mackay Will Choreograph Amdram's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The production is set for September 2021.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Amelia Chandulal-Mackay recently hosted movement workshops ahead of Amdram's upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Following the workshops, Amelia was asked to choreograph the production, which is set for September 2021, NZ Herald reports.

Next in the theatre's workshop series is a vocal workshop on August 29 with musical director Lynn Whiteside.

"We are running these workshops to help people gain confidence, and give them their best shot when it comes to audition time," says Graham Dack, the director of the show.

Read more on NZ Herald.

Keep up to date on all announcements regarding Amdram's production of The Phantom of the Opera on the event's Facebook page here.

Well done to everyone who came down on the weekend and joined in our movement workshops, you all did a fantastic...

Posted by Amdram's Phantom of the Opera - 2021 on Monday, August 17, 2020

