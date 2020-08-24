Amelia Chandulal-Mackay Will Choreograph Amdram's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The production is set for September 2021.

Amelia Chandulal-Mackay recently hosted movement workshops ahead of Amdram's upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Following the workshops, Amelia was asked to choreograph the production, which is set for September 2021, NZ Herald reports.

Next in the theatre's workshop series is a vocal workshop on August 29 with musical director Lynn Whiteside.

"We are running these workshops to help people gain confidence, and give them their best shot when it comes to audition time," says Graham Dack, the director of the show.

