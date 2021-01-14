Rivertown Theaters For the Performing Arts Brings Back AND THE BALL AND ALL
Performances run Friday, January 29- Sunday, January 31 at 2:00pm & 6:00pm.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts will bring back the popular, locally written And The Ball and All on the Main Stage this January. The production is written and directed by Ricky Graham.
Cast:
Becky Allen
Tracey Collins
Yvette Hargis
Lisa Picone Love
Rebecca Taliancich
Gogo Borgerding
Chelle Duke
Renée Maxwell
Costumes: Cecile Casey Covert
Wigs: Amanda Hebert
Set: Eric Porter
Production Supervisor: Brian Johnston
Some things may be different this Mardi Gras, but And The Ball And All is back and keeping Who Dats in the spirit of carnival! The classic New Orleans comedy about the Yatty ladies of the Krewe Of Terpsichore will be gossiping as only New Orleans ladies can, telling jokes about their husbands, and fighting over their krewe's ball and float themes!
Ball debuted in 1995 (the year in which it's set) and had a long initial run. The outrageous, affectionate chronicle of y'at social custom must be imbued with immortal energies, because it keeps coming back and audiences still love it....and this year ain't gonna be no different!
All audience members must wear a face mask upon entry and during the performance.
Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19
Sunday, January 31 at 2:00pm & 6:00pm
WHERE: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062
TICKET PRICE: $30
TICKETS: 504-461-9475 or www.RivertownTheaters.com
CONTACT: For more information about Rivertown Theaters contact BoxOffice@RivertownTheaters.com or call 504-461-9475