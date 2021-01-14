Rivertown Theaters For the Performing Arts Brings Back AND THE BALL AND ALL

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts will bring back the popular, locally written And The Ball and All on the Main Stage this January. The production is written and directed by Ricky Graham.

Cast:

Becky Allen

Tracey Collins

Yvette Hargis

Lisa Picone Love

Rebecca Taliancich

Gogo Borgerding

Chelle Duke

Renée Maxwell

Costumes: Cecile Casey Covert

Wigs: Amanda Hebert

Set: Eric Porter

Production Supervisor: Brian Johnston



Some things may be different this Mardi Gras, but And The Ball And All is back and keeping Who Dats in the spirit of carnival! The classic New Orleans comedy about the Yatty ladies of the Krewe Of Terpsichore will be gossiping as only New Orleans ladies can, telling jokes about their husbands, and fighting over their krewe's ball and float themes!

Ball debuted in 1995 (the year in which it's set) and had a long initial run. The outrageous, affectionate chronicle of y'at social custom must be imbued with immortal energies, because it keeps coming back and audiences still love it....and this year ain't gonna be no different!



All audience members must wear a face mask upon entry and during the performance.

Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19