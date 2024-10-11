Review: MURDER FOR TWO at Le Petit Theatre Is High-Energy Hilarity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s official. Le Petit Theatre’s MURDER FOR TWO is the can’t-miss show of the year!

Delivering a wildly entertaining mix of murder, mayhem and musical comedy talent, MURDER FOR TWO kicks off the 108th season at Le Petit Theatre that will keep audiences thoroughly entertained.

Mark Schenfisch and Max DoVale. Photos by Brittney Werner

Set in a small-town mansion, MURDER FOR TWO opens with the murder of famous novelist Arthur Whitney during his surprise birthday party. Aspiring detective Marcus Moscowicz, played by Max DoVale, investigates, navigating a motley crew of eccentric suspects, all of whom are hilariously brought to life by a single actor, Mark Schenfisch. The scene is set for shenanigans, complete with musical numbers that introduce each potential suspect, including a German psychiatrist, a squabbling elderly couple, the scorned housewife, and a murderous ballerina.

Co-written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, this unique show is a high-energy, two-person musical comedy that delivers a satisfying blend of murder mystery and vaudevillian humor. And a show of such epic Clue-like proportions can only be handled under the direction of New Orleans comedic genius Ricky Graham. For potential audience members who think this murder mystery may be a stuffy affair, fear not! MURDER FOR TWO is a fast-paced, side-splitting whodunit that will leave you laughing all night.

At the heart of MURDER FOR TWO is its script. The dialogue is peppered with witty banter and wordplay, and the songs, written by Kinosian and Blair, add a layer of fun absurdity to the show. Numbers like “A Perfectly Lovely Surprise” and “Protocol Says” help develop the story and allow the performers to showcase their vocal abilities while maintaining the show’s light, comedic tone.

Despite its humor and rapid pace, MURDER FOR TWO manages to maintain its narrative. While often secondary to the comedic antics, the mystery remains engaging while balancing a fine line between being a parody and being a genuine mystery with stakes involved. The fun lies in how the story unfolds.

The secret to the show’s success and charm is Schenfisch’s dual role format. While Dovale’s Max is the earnest detective hopeful, remaining focused on solving the case, Schenfisch switches between each suspect with impressive speed, physicality, and comedic timing. Schenfisch is a comedic tour de force portraying an array of distinct personalities using different voices, mannerisms, and even accents to differentiate each character. The rapid shifts in personas often happen in a matter of seconds. With 150 regional performances of MURDER FOR TWO under his belt, Schenfisch brings a level of talent that shows his impressive mastery over the role. Er, roles.

Max DoVale delivers a straight-laced performance as Marcus Moscowicz, a loveable detective at the center of the larger-than-life characters in MURDER FOR TWO. A stickler for procedure with a dark past of his own, DoVale showcases his own knack for comic timing as he navigates the chaos alongside the play’s more eccentric characters.

What makes MURDER FOR TWO even more captivating is that both actors play the piano, often in the middle of a scene. The piano not only provides musical accompaniment but also serves as a comedic prop, with the performers using it as a tool for storytelling, adding physical comedy to their performances. This musical aspect elevates the show from being just a comedic play to a full-fledged musical experience.

With only two actors and a single piano, the show relies on the talent and energy of the performers rather than elaborate sets and lighting. There are plenty of goofy gags and gimmicks; however, by the climax of MURDER FOR TWO’s 90-minute run, the reveal of the murderer feels almost secondary to the overall experience, as the journey itself is packed with so much entertainment.

