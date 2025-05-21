Review: Send in the Clowns: CLOWN BAR 2 with The NOLA Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CLOWN BAR 2 is a bloody, bizarre, beautiful mess. And I loved every minute of it.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if The Sopranos ran away and joined the circus, look no further than CLOWN BAR 2. The NOLA Project’s latest immersive experience is absurd, raunchy and riotously funny—with just enough heart beneath the greasepaint to make you unexpectedly emotional about murder clowns.

A delightfully unhinged sequel to playwright Adam Szymkowicz’s CLOWN BAR, CLOWN BAR 2 plunges audiences back into the gritty underbelly of the clown criminal underworld. Years later, clown mob boss Happy is missing. Two strait-laced detectives are sent in to investigate, but to crack the case, they’ll have to leave the “beige life,” slap on some greasepaint and go full clown. That means infiltrating a seedy world of racketeering, burlesque and betrayal in oversized shoes and red noses.

From the jump, director Khiry Armstead makes it clear that this is not a show for the literal-minded. Toy guns fire streamers. Drinks are served with chattering teeth. The only thing deadlier than a rubber chicken is a secret. The line between play and party blurs fast.

The cast is absolute dynamite. From killer clowns to sexy clowns, the production parades a full spectrum of clown archetypes. It’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit meets The Sopranos. Keith Claverie returns as Musty, the deadpan musical narrator who grounds the madness. His disdain for the non-clown world is both hilarious and weirdly insightful, punctuated by musical numbers that remind us: we are not welcome here.

Jessica Lozano, Photo by Dmitriy Pritykin

Jessica Lozano is gloriously unhinged as Popo (and yes, her blood-spattered apron deserves its own credit). David Sellers steals the show as Cliteau, Cliteau, the loudest mime you’ll ever hear. Megan Whittle and Benjamin Dougherty give the show its heart as Gloria and Mac—two cops who may or may not be exploring identity and self-acceptance in the most clownish of ways.

Visually, it’s a feast. Shauna Leone’s costumes and Leslie Claverie’s wigs and makeup are so eye-popping and over-the-top, they’d make a Ringling Bros. recruiter weep with joy. Every single performer looks lived-in as a clown. You never doubt for a second that this is who they are.

But beneath the laughs and pratfalls lies a surprisingly thoughtful narrative about the cost of conformity. Underneath the slapstick and absurdity, CLOWN BAR 2 asks the question: are you living a safe and beige life, or are you leaning into the chaos and color of who you really are? As the detectives fall deeper into the world of painted faces and chaotic freedom, they question their “beige” lives. The existential undercurrent adds just enough depth to elevate this madcap murder mystery into something more memorable.

The venue of the Twilight Room at the AllWays Lounge isn’t just a backdrop—it is the clown bar. The space oozes circus sleaze and vintage dive bar charm, making it the ideal home for this immersive experience. You’re not watching the story unfold from a distance; you’re in it. The action surrounds you. Sometimes it sits next to you. Sometimes it flirts with you. It may even yell in French mime at you.

David Sellers, Photo by Dmitriy Pritykin

While innovative and fun, the immersive setting does come with a downside. Depending on where you’re seated, you might miss out on key sight gags or physical comedy around the space. It’s a small price to pay for being part of the action, but one worth noting if you’re hoping to catch every detail.

Bottom line? CLOWN BAR 2 is a late-night fever dream with bite. Messy, hilarious and weirdly poignant, it is not for kids, but for grownups who like their theatre with a side of anarchy and rubber noses. Whether you’re a clown lover, a clown fearer or somewhere in between, this show is a perfect escape from the ordinary.

Go for the killer clowns. Stay for the identity crisis. Don’t forget to tip your bartender.

CLOWN BAR 2 runs through June 6 at the Twilight Room, 1040 Marigny St. Tickets at nolaproject.com.

