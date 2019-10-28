BWW Preview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Mahalia Jackson Theater For The Performing Arts

Stephen Christopher Anthony in the national

touring company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Photo: Matthew Murphy

Dear New Orleans, November 5 is going to be a good day and here's why... the Tony Award Winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) opens at The Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. Sincerely, me.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a short period in time in the life of Evan, a high school aged boy with an unnamed social anxiety challenge, who is unsure of himself and where he fits in. When a tragedy happens within his school community, he finds himself in the middle of the action and is suddenly able to connect with people he otherwise wouldn't have had contact with. He is a bit misguided in his actions, but he begins to use his platform to help a family and his peers heal, and in the process finds comfort in his own skin (even if it is a false comfort). As the story progresses, there is a snowball effect of lies that eventually come to a head and force Evan to decide whether he will continue living in the fantasy world he has created for himself, or if he will choose to face reality.



The cast includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (Evan Hansen), Stephanie La Rochelle (Zoe Murphy), Jessica E. Sherman (Heidi Hansen), Claire Rankin (Cynthia Murphy), Noah Kieserman (Connor Murphy), John Hemphill (Larry Murphy), Alessandro Costantini (Jared Kleinman), Ciara Alyse Harris (Alana Beck), and more!



This show really isn't one to be missed. While it can be a difficult pill to swallow, it offers, in a beautiful way, a dose of reality that our social media obsessed world needs. It also gives a glimpse into what life with a mental illness can create, both tragic and optimistically inspirational.



If you have already purchased tickets to this show or are planning to purchase, be aware that due to the ongoing and dangerous situation at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal St., all performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN have been moved to The Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. Tickets are going to be matched as closely as possible to the purchased seating location, and you should receive your new seating confirmation by November 1 at the latest. Contact the box office if you have questions.



I hope to see you there!





