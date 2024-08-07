bergenPAC's Summer Musical Returns With THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The bergenPAC Performing Arts School's summer musical program made a return to the Taub Stage with a stunning production of The Wizard of Oz. Under the direction of Diana Gonzalez-Morett, the program, which was first started in 2011 by Alexander Díaz, the current executive director, continues to provide young performers with a unique opportunity to receive professional-quality training and showcase their talents on a major cultural institution's stage.

The production, which ran July 26-28 and featured a diverse cast of young performers ranging from 7 to 25 years old, was a testament to the high production quality and artistic values instilled in the program. With the support of a dedicated creative team and the entire bergenPAC organization, the participants were able to create a magical and professional experience that left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Becky Serico, Director of Education at bergenPAC, expressed her pride in seeing the community come together to support the young performers and create an unforgettable experience. Nearly 2,000 aspiring performers have participated in the program since its inception, with many going on to achieve success in the entertainment industry.

“Theater has the ability to create lasting bonds, foster self-discovery, and make a positive impact on families and communities,” Diaz says.

It was evident in the emotional responses from parents and young performers who were deeply moved by the production. As the program continues to thrive and provide young people with opportunities to pursue their passion for the performing arts, bergenPAC remains committed to nurturing the next generation of local talent and offering pre-professional training opportunities throughout the year.

“Live theater changes lives, and bergenPAC is proud to be a part of that transformative journey,” Diaz says.

