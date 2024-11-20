bergenPAC Performing Arts School to Hold Winter Wonderland Masquerade Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC is inviting the community to A Winter Wonderland Masquerade on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at its Performing Arts School, located at 1 Depot Square, Englewood.



After bergenPAC completed its theater renovations, the organization is focusing on raising capital to restore its historic building’s facilities to industry standards.



This fundraiser will feature student performances in music, dance, and theater with two sessions: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $50 to $150, with the higher levels including admission to New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker in bergenPAC’s theater that afternoon. To purchase tickets, please contact Mia at mpreziosi@bergenpac.org or 201-482-8194, ex. 1035.



“This special event gives guests an opportunity to meet and see our amazing students perform up close and in the comfort of their training spaces,” bergenPAC Director of Education Becky Serico says.



The school is housed in the former Bennett Recording Studios, which was operated by Tony Bennett’s son. The property served various functions through the years after first opening in 1925 as a train station. bergenPAC renovated the facilities when it took over the building in 2013.



“Our Performing Arts School and its students are at the heart of bergenPAC’s mission, whether they aspire to be stars on stage or simply have fun dancing and singing with their friends,” bergenPAC Executive Director Alexander Diaz says. “With the growth, the wear and tear and age of the building comes a significant need to restore and renovate.”



The Performing Arts School maintains a scholarship fund so that no child is ever turned away due to financial hardships. It also reaches thousands of students, families, and seniors across the state with programs in schools, social service agencies, senior centers and assisted living facilities.



“We are so grateful to anyone in the community who is willing to support us by attending or making a donation,” Serico says. “Please help us improve and preserve our spaces so that we can continue to teach and inspire students of all ages and abilities for years to come.”



To donate to the school’s capital campaign, please visit www.bergenpac.org/pasrenovation or text PASroof to 41444.



In the Community

bergenPAC students will also perform at a variety of events on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.



Bergen Town Center Mall near Whole Foods

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: bergenPAC Broadway Youth Ensemble at

12 to 1 p.m.: bergenPAC Dance Ensemble



French Academy of Englewood Holiday Festival

1 to 2 p.m.: bergenPAC Broadway Youth Ensemble

3 to 3:30 p.m.: bergenPAC Dance Ensemble



Actors Fund Home Englewood

3:30 p.m.: bergenPAC Teaching Artist Derick Cross Art Gallery Sharing with Residents and Broadway Youth Ensemble Performance



NJ Ballet’s The Nutcracker at bergenPAC

1 & 4:30 p.m.: bergenPAC Dance Students



Englewood Tree Lighting

6:45 p.m.: bergenPAC Broadway Youth Ensemble Performance



