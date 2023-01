Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Kelly Briggs - IN CONCERT - Gateway Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jeremy Jordan - SOLO CONCERT - Weethampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Caissie Levy - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Holmdel Theatre Company, Melissa Errico - LOVE AND BROADWAY - Cape May Stage

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bull James / Afa Anoa'i Jr - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Karen Cleighton - CHICAGO - Gateway Playhouse, Jessica O'Brien - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre, Sara O'Gleby - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Marisa Miranda - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Karen Sutherland - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gateway Playhouse, Sarah Laux - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse, Joanne Penrose - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Play House



Runners-Up: ELF THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Production, Count Basie Center, Hackensack Meridian Theatre, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Premier Theatre Company, NEW JERSEY BALLET'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY NUTCRACKER WITH NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Jeremiah James - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Cathy Roy - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center, Sam Scalamoni - LITTLE WOMEN - Skyline Theatre Company, Jessica O'Brien - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Gina Lupi - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre



Runners-Up: Catherine LaMoreaux - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Arts Nj, WANDERER - 2022, Ruth Markoe - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Kelsey Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gateway Playhouse, MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Best Hair and Wig Design

Winner: ROXANNE COHEN - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Phoenix Productions



Runners-Up: Charles G LaPointe - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse, Gabriela Moncivais - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Surflight Theater, Rachelle Dorce Carey - MUD ROW - Premiere Stages at Kean University

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Cameron Filepas - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Susan J West - CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse, Chris Ball - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center, Jake DeGroot - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Nick Wilders - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: John McMahon - Kelly Briggs IN CONCERT - Gateway Playhouse, Sonny Paladino - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse, Victoria Vazquez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company

Best Musical

Winner: THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company

Best New Musical

Winner: THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: THE PIN-UP GIRLS - New Jersey Repertory Company, THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight Theater, FIELDS OF AMBROSIA - Surflight

Best New Play

Winner: CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse



Runners-Up: CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY - Premiere Stages, SCAB - Premiere Stages at Kean University, HALF MOON - In Death's Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ramin Karimloo - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Eddie Itte - MARY POPPINS - Algonquin Arts Theatre, Amber Ardolino - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center, Hadley Magaziner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Celeste Mancinelli - CRYING ON THE CAMINO - Gateway Playhouse



Runners-Up: Will Horner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, Tim Steiner - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight, A'layeah Thompson - GREATER TUNA - Studio Players

Best Play

Winner: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight



Runners-Up: CLUE - Exit 82, DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Kelsey Theatre, WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Two River

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Joseph Napolitano - LITTLE WOMEN - Skyline Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Heather Ball - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center, Beowolf Borrit - THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse, Chris Strangfeld - ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rubin Nizri - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Ian Wehrle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Surflight Theatre, Dion Dimucci - THE WANDERER - PaperMill Playhouse, Terri Gorgone - RENT - Vanguard Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Liz McCartney - THE LAST MATCH - Jersey City Theater Center



Runners-Up: Joshua Switala - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Old Library Theatre, Summer Sprague - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bellarine Theatre Company, Ari Mandel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Giulia Marolda - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight



Runners-Up: Tim O'Connor - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, Alison Nusbaum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Surflight, Sean Dickinson - AMADEUS - Algonquin Arts Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE LITTLE MERMAID - Surflight Theatre



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Spotlight Players, WIZARD OF OZ - Surflight Theatre, CINDERELLA - Surflight

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Paper Mill Playhouse



Runners-Up: Algonquin Arts, Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC), Bellarine Theatre Company