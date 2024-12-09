WHITE CHRISTMAS Movie Sing Along to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney on the big screen in a holiday event where the audience is the star when Theater to Go hosts the "White Christmas Movie Sing Along," one night only on on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

This classic star-studded movie featuring Hollywood legends is now an interactive sing along and play along movie experience. "White Christmas" is a 1954 American musical war film featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, including the title song, which is featured twice during the film.

But the most important cast member is the audience, who are not only allowed, but encouraged, to sing along. The crowd participates to varying degrees, with some in full costume and others just along for the ride. Packed with audience participation activities and a goody bag of props to use throughout the movie, the audience will be guided by hosts to sing along and play along with the movie. Some of the classic songs include Sisters, Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep, and of course, White Christmas. Prize awarded to an audience member in costume, plus a special recognition for military members and veterans who attend in uniform. Come early for holiday treats and the "ugly sweater" contest!

The event will be led by Elizabeth Rzasa, Jeff Price and Tom Bessellieu, who will guide the activities, introduce the film and, of course, sing along with everyone.

The "White Christmas Movie Sing Along" will be held at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor, NJ, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and includes a goody bag. They may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the Theater. For more information or to receive a printed copy of the brochure, call the box office or visit the theater website.

Founded in 1992 by Ruth Markoe, Theater To Go has been renowned for producing interactive events around the region and across the country for private, corporate and public groups. Starting out with murder mysteries exclusively, T2G now offers movie musical sing-alongs, as well as traditional stage productions.

