WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS - AN EVENING WITH EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER Comes to The Newton Theatre

Created by Carl Palmer and his management, Welcome Back My Friends â€“ An Evening with Emerson Lake & Palmer will be presented with the full cooperation of the Estates of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.Â This is not a tribute act â€“ this is the real thing. Through modern technology they will reunite the band: Palmer with his two bandmates, playing together along with Emerson and Lake, who both passed away in 2016. The show combines video performance ofÂ Emerson and Lake from a legendary sold out 1992 Royal Albert Hall ELP show, with live on stage performances of Palmer with his own ELP Legacy band, Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass and chapman stick.Â All the musicians play together in sync to present a complete and authentic ELP show.

ELP was an English progressive rock supergroup formed in London in 1970. The band consisted of Emerson (keyboards) of the Nice, Lake of King Crimson (vocals, bass, guitar, producer) and Palmer of Atomic Rooster (drums, percussion). With nine RIAA-certified gold record albums in the US and an estimated 48 million records sold worldwide, ELP is one of the most popular and commercially successful progressive rock groups of the 1970s, with a musical sound including adaptations of classical music with jazz and symphonic rock elements, dominated by Emerson's flamboyant use of the Hammond organ, Moog synthesizer and piano (although Lake wrote several acoustic songs for the group).

