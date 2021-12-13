Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Capital Productions' HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Best Cabaret Performance

SUSIE SPEIDEL - Paper Mill Playhouse 21%

XANADU - Surflight Theater 11%

FLASHBACK TO THE RAT PACK - Ocean City Theatre Company 11%

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Winans - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 16%

Alyssa Arcangeli - A CHORUS LINE - Triple Threat Workshop 10%

Donna Battaglia - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meghan Reeves - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 15%

Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 13%

Kitty Cleary - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 12%

Best Dance Performance

A CHORUS LINE - Phoenix Productions 52%

ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 48%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Faria - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 12%

Brenden Kortenhaus - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 10%

Caitlin Geisser - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 18%

Peter Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 9%

Linda Wielkotz - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 8%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Shannon Sheridan - WORKING - Woodstown High School 17%

Amanda Faria - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 17%

Peter Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 7%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tom Smith - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 17%

Matthew Weil - PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 11%

Hudson Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 10%

Best Hair and Wig Design

HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 28%

RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 25%

GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 17%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Daddario - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 16%

Sagan Modla - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 12%

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 12%

Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 20%

GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 17%

ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 13%

Best New Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 32%

YEAR ONE - Premier Stages 18%

THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Susie Speidel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 13%

JQ Hennessy - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING - Premier Theatre Co 7%

Domonic Barnes - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 6%

Best Performer In A Play

Vincent DeMeo - ALMOST, MAINE - A Work of Heart 11%

Christie Ali - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 11%

Deonte Griffin-Quick - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brianan Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool 43%

Mary Kate Morrissey - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISCAST - THE VIRTUAL PERFORMERS 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andrea Burns - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 15%

Tony Shalhoub - PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - New Jersey Repertory Company 12%

Bruce A. Curless - PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 8%

Best Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 20%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 17%

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 18%

GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 14%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 18%

Celia Winchester - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 18%

Andrew Robinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Bleaken - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 19%

Chris Rocco - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 17%

John Rocco - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 10%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Betsy Wolfe - A PANTS OPTIONAL HOLIDAY - Holmdel Theatre Company 26%

Ali Stroker - Ali Stroker IN CONCERT - Kean Stage 24%

Peter Cusick - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 23%

Best Streaming Play

DRACULA - The Theater Project 18%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 17%

PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 13%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Griffin Cole - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions 15%

Scott Garvin - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 11%

Joey Mandara - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccione Theater 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sean Mannix - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 17%

Nicole Grassano - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 13%

Colin Ward - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

John Bolger - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - George Street Playhouse 17%

Anna Marie Sell - DRACULA - The Theater Project 11%

Jennifer Terrell - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spring Lake Theatre Company 26%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%

HEATHERS - Little Fall of Rain 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Exit 82 Theatre Company 18%

RUMORS - Spring Lake Theatre Company 17%

WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO PLAY - Levoy Theatre 14%