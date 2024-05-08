BANNED IN BOSTON Cabaret Comes to Vivid Stage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage will present a cabaret as a fundraiser for the company on Friday, June 21. The Vivid Ensemble will perform scenes and songs from plays and musicals that have been banned, canceled or protested. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres, beverages and dessert. The party will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, from 7pm-9:30pm.

During this intimate and lively evening, guests will learn why each show was considered too hot to handle at specific moments in the show’s history. Vivid’s actors will perform songs from such shows as Spamalot, Sweeney Todd, Chicago and Cabaret. Scenes from plays such as Almost Maine, The Vagina Monologues and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You will be performed as well. Guests will enjoy snacks, drinks and dessert in the lobby of the theatre.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theatre provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company’s goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $50. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

