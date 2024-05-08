Positive Space Gala Raised $350,000 for VACNJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, April 27, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) held its annual spring gala at Canoe Brook Country Club, hosting the largest turnout in over a decade. The signature event raised over $350,000 to support the Art Center’s powerful arts programming that makes it a positive space for all. “This year’s gala proved, once again, what a wonderful community we have at the Art Center as new and loyal donors joined us to raise money to help the Art Center continue its important work. We’re incredibly grateful for the generous support, and we look forward to bringing the transformative power of art to local communities for many years to come,” said Lisa Butler, VACNJ Director of Development and Communications.

The evening, which was presented by Premier Sponsors Chubb and Risk Strategies, featured live music, delectable food and drinks, and custom chocolates by Kate Weiser. The gala’s signature live and silent contemporary art auctions showcased over sixty artists, and celebrity auctioneer CK Swett oversaw the lively and robust bidding. The Art Center recognized Estelle Fournier of Partner in Art LLC as their 2024 honoree, and awarded its seventh annual Changemaker Award to Evonne Davis and Emma Wilcox of Gallery Aferro for their contributions to advancing human dignity and beauty through the visual arts.

The evening was co-chaired by Susan & Michael Cagnassola and Briana King & Christopher Joralemon. Gala committee members included Kate Buchanan, Lisa Butler, Terri Friedman, Suzanne Henry, Lorraine Kelly, Isabel Ribeiro, Deborah Schwarzmann, Jess Van Nostrand, and Rachel Wilf. Susan Gillis Yarad of Gillis Arts Consulting led the planning and execution of the event.

Diamond sponsors for the evening included: Lisa Butler; Susan & Michael Cagnassola; Anne & RJ Grissinger; and Rachel & Jonathan Wilf. Gold sponsors included: Clune Cares Foundation; Briana King & Christopher Joralemon; Isabel Ribeiro & Diego Rotsztain; and Pamela Shipley & Clay Turner. Silver sponsors included: Julie & Greg Adams; Cheryl Barr & Tom O’Flynn; Cambridge Wines; Marie & Roy Allen Cohen; Siobhan Creem; Jodi & Jeff Hiller; Amy Knight; Vani Krishnamurthy & Alok Sanghvi; Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.; Deborah & Fred Schwarzmann; Summit House Restaurant & Bar; and Jess Van Nostrand & Mike Smith. Bronze sponsors included: Sally & Thomas Abbott; Heather & Elliot Braun; Terri & Mark Friedman; Betse & Frank Gump; Amy & Clint Harris; Suzanne & Dean Henry; Rachel & Gary Kapner; Lorraine & Peter Kelly; Jaime Levine & David Gilman; Anamaria LLanos; Peapack Private Wealth Management; André Renaudo; Carol & Eric Soos; TD Bank; and Greg Vargas & Dan Crisafulli. Community Sponsors included: Murray Hill Tennis & Fitness; Otterstedt Agency; Partner in Art, LLC; Protravel International; and Tea & Oranges.

“This year’s gala was a wonderful celebration of the Art Center's impact on the community and the state,” said gala co-chair Susan Cagnassola. “We are thrilled with the evening’s success and the vital work it enables the Art Center to continue.”

