Vivid Stage Will Celebrate 30th Anniversary Fundraising Gala on Valentine's Day

Vivid Stage will hold its 30th Anniversary gala fundraiser on Friday, February 14, 2025. This special Valentine’s Day celebration will be held at the Oakes Center in Summit from 6pm-10pm. As part of this special event, the theatre will honor Steven McIntyre, a former board member and staff member and longtime patron and friend of the company.



Steven McIntyre is a member of the North Plainfield Borough Council and a former longtime board member of Garden State Equality, where he was instrumental in the passage of marriage equality in the state of New Jersey. Steve was in the audience of the first Vivid Stage performance in 1995, and has attended nearly every production since with his husband Keith Miller. He segued from board member to staff member, updating and modernizing ticketing systems and leading marketing efforts for the company for several years.

Vivid Stage, Summit’s professional theatre company, has been in residence at the Oakes Center in Summit for thirteen years, and in existence for thirty years. As part of the celebration, the ensemble will entertain the guests with Love Songs and Laments, which will include music, poetry and excerpts from plays that look at love from every angle. The evening will include unlimited drinks and appetizers, a catered buffet dinner, coffee and dessert. Dress is red, pink, sparkly and romantic.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theatre provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company’s goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $125 until February 1 and $150 afterwards. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.vividstage.org. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

