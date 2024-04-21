Video: Watch a Preview for CLUE, Coming to State Theatre New Jersey Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy, for four performances on Saturday, April 27 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, April 28 at 1pm and 6:30pm. Watch a preview for the production in the trailer here!

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the Clue board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game—featuring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, Martin Mull, Eileen Brennan, and Christopher Lloyd—was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, and choreography for the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The cast includes Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, Mark Price (New Jersey resident) as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty, and James Taylor Odom.