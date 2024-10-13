Video: Sneak Peek at Makaya McCraven & SHABAKA, Coming to McCarter Theatre Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences will get a double bill of jazz brilliance with Makaya McCraven & SHABAKA on Saturday, October 19. Check out a sneak peek at the performance here.

McCraven, a visionary drummer and composer, blends jazz, folk, and hip-hop in his latest album, “In These Times.” SHABAKA, known for his work with bands like Sons of Kemet, the Comet is Coming, showcases his newest flute-forward album, Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace, offering a rich sound that spans cultures and traditions.

TICKETS

To learn more about the full schedule of events, student ticketing, and more, visit www.mccarter.org. Please note that all events are subject to changes and cancellations. McCarter Theatre Center is the only authorized outlet for individual tickets for shows listed on its website.



For Groups of 10 or more, contact: groups@mccarter.org or call 609-258-8288.

For subscriptions and ticketing questions, contact patronservices@mccarter.org or call Patron Services at 609-258-2787, Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6pm.

About McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter is one of the country's flagship theatres and a vibrant center for community and for the performing arts. Located on the campus of Princeton University, the company is an independent nonprofit, serving as a nationally renowned, multi-disciplinary creative hub of arts and ideas, offering theatre, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. A two-time Tony Award winner, McCarter's legacy of artistic excellence traces back to the theatre's first performances in 1930. Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Kaufmann & Hart's You Can't Take It with You, and William Inge's Bus Stop all had their premieres on the McCarter stage, paving the way for a long history of collaborations with playwrights to launch remarkable works that have gone on to tens of thousands of performances reaching millions of audience members around the world. The company is equally revered for presenting global artists on its stages, including Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, Hasan Minhaj, Jon Stewart, Caetano Veloso, Rhiannon Giddens, Patti Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Lake Street Dive, and Herbie Hancock, among many others. Of the 100,000 community members who directly participate in the company's work every year, more than 5,000 are students taking part in McCarter's robust educational offerings in Princeton, Trenton, and in schools throughout the region. McCarter leads with values of “justice and joy, and beauty in belonging,” creating stories and experiences that enliven minds, expand imaginations, and engage communities.

