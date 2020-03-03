VIDEO: Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars Discuss Joe DiPietro's CONSCIENCE at George Street Playhouse

Two-time Tony winner Joe DiPietro's newest play CONSCIENCE is set to begin performances tonight at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. In this brief rehearsal video, the show's stars, Tony winner Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars, discuss the anticipated world premiere.

See the video below!

"It is fitting to be mounting this timely and important play in the Arthur Laurents Theater, as Arthur Laurents himself was among those artists blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee during that time," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming the production. "We are also thrilled to welcome back Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars to our new home, both of whom will be familiar to our audiences from their powerful work on our stage."

Acting boldly against party lines, Senator Margaret Chase Smith becomes one of the first to stand up against Joseph McCarthy in an extraordinary tale inspired by real events. On June 1, 1950, the senator stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience'' in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington to give you an intimate glimpse of all the power plays, both political and personal, in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that shook up Congress, the Red Scare and the nation itself.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You