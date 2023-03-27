Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At George Street Playhouse's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The production runs March 14th and continue through April 9th.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Get a first look at George Street Playhouse (GSP)'s spring musical comedy event-- the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production begin March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Colin Hanlon, with book by Rachel Sheinkin with additional material by Jay Reiss and features music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn. Musical Direction is by Mat Eisenstein and choreography by Nancy Renee Braun.

This charming musical comedy tells the tale of six middle school "misfits" in Putnam County, New York finding themselves through one of the most competitive and brave journeys adolescents can embark on - a Spelling Bee! this Tony Award-winning timeless and hilarious story about self-discovery proves that W-I-N-N-I-N-G (and losing) isn't everything. ﻿"We are thrilled to welcome back GSP favorite Colin Hanlon for the sixth time!" said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "He and his sensational cast will surely spell a laugh filled show for us all."

The cast for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling features: Ally Bonino (Rona Lisa Peretti),: OFF BROADWAY Suffs - The Public Theater, Jordan Matthew Brown (William Barfee), BROADWAY: The Book of Mormon, Lila Coogan (Olive Ostrovsky) BROADWAY: Mary Poppins, Coleman Steele Cummings (Chip Tolentino), Angel Lin (Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere) OFF BROADWAY Memorial, Sammy Pignalosa(Leaf Coneybear), Aaron Michael Ray (Mitch Mahoney) Off-Broadway: The Low Road (The Public Theater) Spamilton, Kilty Reidy (Douglas Panch), Sumi Yu (Marcy Park) Off-Broadway: Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) and Gillian Hassert (Understudy).

Design and Production team features: Lindsay Chambers (Assistant Director), Jason Simms (Scenic Designer), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Joe Saint (Lighting Designer), Cody Spencer (Sound Designer), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager) and Casting by McCorkle Casting.




Student Blog: Creating Cosplays Photo
Student Blog: Creating Cosplays
One viral TikTok video (and hours and hours of work) later, my cosplay was ready! Was it an exact copy of Katherine Howard’s costume? Most definitely not, but it was in a style that I was more comfortable wearing.
MCCCs Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. Photo
MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.
MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions with special arrangement by Music Theatre International (MTI) are proud to present Disney’s infectiously fun “High School Musical Jr” March 24-26 at Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College.
Center Players Presents DEATHTRAP Photo
Center Players Presents DEATHTRAP
Suspense and intrigue are coming to Freehold as Center Players proudly presents Ira Levin’s classic thriller, Deathtrap.  Directed by Jeff Caplan of Freehold, the production will run from April 14-30th at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold.
New Jersey Youth Symphony Returns To The Mills At Jersey Gardens For Its Annual PLAYATHON Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony Returns To The Mills At Jersey Gardens For Its Annual PLAYATHON
The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) returns to The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey's largest outlet and value retail center, for its annual Playathon on Sunday, March 26.

