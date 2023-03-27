VIDEO: First Look At George Street Playhouse's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Get a first look at George Street Playhouse (GSP)'s spring musical comedy event-- the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production begin March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Colin Hanlon, with book by Rachel Sheinkin with additional material by Jay Reiss and features music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn. Musical Direction is by Mat Eisenstein and choreography by Nancy Renee Braun.

This charming musical comedy tells the tale of six middle school "misfits" in Putnam County, New York finding themselves through one of the most competitive and brave journeys adolescents can embark on - a Spelling Bee! this Tony Award-winning timeless and hilarious story about self-discovery proves that W-I-N-N-I-N-G (and losing) isn't everything. ﻿"We are thrilled to welcome back GSP favorite Colin Hanlon for the sixth time!" said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "He and his sensational cast will surely spell a laugh filled show for us all."

The cast for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling features: Ally Bonino (Rona Lisa Peretti),: OFF BROADWAY Suffs - The Public Theater, Jordan Matthew Brown (William Barfee), BROADWAY: The Book of Mormon, Lila Coogan (Olive Ostrovsky) BROADWAY: Mary Poppins, Coleman Steele Cummings (Chip Tolentino), Angel Lin (Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere) OFF BROADWAY Memorial, Sammy Pignalosa(Leaf Coneybear), Aaron Michael Ray (Mitch Mahoney) Off-Broadway: The Low Road (The Public Theater) Spamilton, Kilty Reidy (Douglas Panch), Sumi Yu (Marcy Park) Off-Broadway: Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) and Gillian Hassert (Understudy).

Design and Production team features: Lindsay Chambers (Assistant Director), Jason Simms (Scenic Designer), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Joe Saint (Lighting Designer), Cody Spencer (Sound Designer), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager) and Casting by McCorkle Casting.