U.S. Senator Cory Booker To Moderate Hillary Rodham Clinton Tour Stop In Newark

The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour has announced New Jersey native Senator Cory Booker is set to moderate the Newark tour stop during the 16-city tour this fall, Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

The show will take place September 17 at 7 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Senator Booker, who served as mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013, will join the former First Lady, Senator from New York, and U.S. Secretary of State live on stage and take audiences on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

Secretary Clinton, also a New York Times best-selling author, and GRAMMY-award winner, will release her new book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty through Simon & Schuster on September 17, 2024.

Attendees will journey through the landscape of today's political climate, exploring ways to shape a better future for our children and grandchildren—all while enjoying a dynamic and thought-provoking evening.

Senator Booker is a Stanford graduate and Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford and Yale Law School. After law school, he moved to Newark where he founded a nonprofit to support low-income families. As mayor of Newark, Senator Booker was responsible for driving economic growth, reducing crime, and expanding housing and education. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013, Senator Booker has been a key advocate for criminal justice reform, leading the charge on the First Step Act, while championing economic policies that promote fair wages and healthcare access. He continues to address pressing issues such as food insecurity and environmental justice.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour is produced by Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, tour dates, and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

