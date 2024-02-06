Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

Live streaming performances will take place on February 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Photos & Video: First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Kate Baldwin & Husband Graham Rowat to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at American Theater Gr Photo 2 Kate Baldwin to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at ATG
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo 4 Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See

Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

For the first time ever, Two River Theater will partner with nonprofit The League of Live Stream Theater to present the world premiere of Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter via live stream. The live stream performances will reach global audiences beginning Friday, February 16 and include all evening and matinee performances through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

“We at Two River Theater are overjoyed to partner with LOLST in forging new connections for theatre viewership,” says Two River Theater General Manager Samantha De La Riva. “Growing up as a theater kid whose access to live theater was limited, I am excited about breaking down the barrier of entry to the art form and finding new ways to include our community. It is especially gratifying and poignant to do so with THE SCARLET LETTER, a beautiful piece that asks us to examine the root of our traditions.”

"At LOLST, we've streamed nonprofit Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional hits like 'Jaja African Hair Braiding,' 'Between Riverside and Crazy,' and 'Scene Partners,' We're thrilled to now bring a classic tale to a global audience, driving awareness to this great work, and continuing to support nonprofit theater”, said Oren Michels, Co-founder of League of Live Stream Theater. 

Based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter showcases the strength of a woman who will not let the rules of an unjust society define her. Instead, Hester Prynne dares to strive for a better life for herself and her daughter. The production is directed by Shelley Butler (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, A Doll's House Part 2).

The cast includes: Mary Bacon (Dig, Coal Country) as Goody Hibbins Nikki Calonge (Life of Pi) as Pearl, Kevin Isola (Two River's My Wonderful Day, Brooklyn Boy) as Chillingworth, Keshav Moodliar (Queen, Romeo & Juliet) as Dimmesdale, Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Pride and Prejudice) as Hester Prynne, and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Macbeth) as Governor Hibbins. 

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer Sara Ryung Clement, Lighting Designer Philip Rosenberg, Sound Designer & Composer Kate Marvin, Puppet Designer James Ortiz, Puppetry by Will Gallacher, Hair & Makeup Designer Roxanne De Luna, Fight Director and Intimacy Rocío Mendez, Stage Manager Alex Murphy, Assistant Stage Manager Kassi Wilson and Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.

 

TICKET INFORMATION

Live stream tickets are $49, including a $9 service fee. 

Run time: Approximately 2 hours

All performances are in EST

 

Purchase now at Click Here

Photo credit: Trinity Pelina




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebra Photo
Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting After Midnight, a scintillating musical revue.

2
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamills SCARLET LETTER Photo
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

Two River Theater is partnering with The League of Live Stream Theater to stream the world premiere of Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March

Mayo Performing Arts Center has unveiled its March lineup featuring Patti LuPone and more. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck Photo
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts Theatre presents THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1, a new recurring event featuring area bands and artists, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 7:30PM at  Debonair Music Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTERTwo River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchPatti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In TeaneckTHE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck
GONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid StageGONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid Stage

Videos

Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March Video
Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Video
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass in New Jersey Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass
Enlow Recital Hall (3/02-3/02)
The Barber of Seville in New Jersey The Barber of Seville
Sieminski Theater at the Cultural Arts Center of Fellowship Village (2/18-2/18)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
Wizard of Oz in New Jersey Wizard of Oz
Surflight Theatre (7/31-8/04)
DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響 in New Jersey DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響
Wilkins Theatre (3/22-3/22)
Rabbit Summer in New Jersey Rabbit Summer
Mile Square Theatre (3/06-3/31)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Comedy Night in New Jersey Comedy Night
Surflight Theatre (7/22-7/22)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You