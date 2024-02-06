Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

For the first time ever, Two River Theater will partner with nonprofit The League of Live Stream Theater to present the world premiere of Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter via live stream. The live stream performances will reach global audiences beginning Friday, February 16 and include all evening and matinee performances through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

“We at Two River Theater are overjoyed to partner with LOLST in forging new connections for theatre viewership,” says Two River Theater General Manager Samantha De La Riva. “Growing up as a theater kid whose access to live theater was limited, I am excited about breaking down the barrier of entry to the art form and finding new ways to include our community. It is especially gratifying and poignant to do so with THE SCARLET LETTER, a beautiful piece that asks us to examine the root of our traditions.”

"At LOLST, we've streamed nonprofit Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional hits like 'Jaja African Hair Braiding,' 'Between Riverside and Crazy,' and 'Scene Partners,' We're thrilled to now bring a classic tale to a global audience, driving awareness to this great work, and continuing to support nonprofit theater”, said Oren Michels, Co-founder of League of Live Stream Theater.

Based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter showcases the strength of a woman who will not let the rules of an unjust society define her. Instead, Hester Prynne dares to strive for a better life for herself and her daughter. The production is directed by Shelley Butler (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, A Doll's House Part 2).

The cast includes: Mary Bacon (Dig, Coal Country) as Goody Hibbins Nikki Calonge (Life of Pi) as Pearl, Kevin Isola (Two River's My Wonderful Day, Brooklyn Boy) as Chillingworth, Keshav Moodliar (Queen, Romeo & Juliet) as Dimmesdale, Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Pride and Prejudice) as Hester Prynne, and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Macbeth) as Governor Hibbins.

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer Sara Ryung Clement, Lighting Designer Philip Rosenberg, Sound Designer & Composer Kate Marvin, Puppet Designer James Ortiz, Puppetry by Will Gallacher, Hair & Makeup Designer Roxanne De Luna, Fight Director and Intimacy Rocío Mendez, Stage Manager Alex Murphy, Assistant Stage Manager Kassi Wilson and Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.

TICKET INFORMATION

Live stream tickets are $49, including a $9 service fee.

Run time: Approximately 2 hours

All performances are in EST

Purchase now at Click Here

Photo credit: Trinity Pelina