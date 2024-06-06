Two River Theater to Launch New 'Pro Series' For Teens Taught By Industry Pros

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater is launching Pro Series, a brand-new summer curriculum of specialized courses offered on evenings and Saturdays, for ages 14–18. Participants will hone their craft with unparalleled training from industry pros, expand their network and get the insider tips to jumpstart their theater career.

“We are thrilled to build on our summer programming with the new Pro Series,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “We have assembled a powerhouse group of artists who are particularly exceptional at creating supportive classrooms where students can stretch their abilities and discover new talents. We can't wait to get started!”

Teaching Artists for the Pro Series include Eric William Morris (Be More Chill original cast, Broadway's King Long, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rakesh Palisetty (Hedda Gabler at Lenfest Center for the Arts, A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing at Two River Theater), Lucas Pinner (Teaching Artist, Fight Choreographer working in theaters across NJ) and Elliot Roth (Broadway's Our Sinatra and A Christmas Carol, voice faculty at Marymount Manhattan College).

In addition to the Pro Series, Two River's Summer Intensives is back for a not so typical summer theater camp!

Young people (ages 12–17) who want to make theater – to be in the rehearsal room or the scene shop to brainstorm ideas - will learn tangible theater skills from top-notch teaching artists who challenge and bring out the best in them. Backstage and Onstage students work together to create a unique show each week that they perform on Friday night. Teaching Artists for Summer Intensives include Olivia M. Buonsante (Backstage Track Co-Director and experienced lighting designer, programmer, board op, and stage manager), and the aforementioned Rakesh Palisetty (Onstage Track Director), Lucas Pinner (Backstage Track Co-Director) and Elliot Roth (Onstage Track Music Director).

Summer Intensives and Pro Series are accessible to ALL aspiring theater makers. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available. For the application, visit https://tworivertheater.org/summer-intensives-scholarship-application/

Classes for the Pro Series include:

Pro Series: On-Camera For Theater Actors

Taught By Eric William Morris

For Ages 14-18

Jul 13 /2024 or Jul 14 / 2024

This workshop offers an exciting look at the world of acting on-camera geared specifically for the young creative mind. We start every session by breaking down exactly how a camera works, and how we as actors can work best to communicate through it. We then focus on how to translate what we do onstage into the “frame of the shot.” All participants will get a chance to act on camera, watch their scenes, get feedback, and walk away with a clip of their work. The workshop focuses specifically on the differences between acting for the camera versus acting on stage…and how a few small adjustments can make a big impact.

Pro Series: Scene Study

Taught by Rakesh Palisetty

For Ages 14-18

Jul 8 - Jul 10 / 2024 & Jul 15 - Jul 17 / 2024

This session focuses on a disciplined approach to script analysis and its truthful application moment-to-moment. We will be working with scenes from either classics or contemporary realist plays. The students will learn to deepen their interpretation of the scene, improve their understanding of character action and dynamics, as well as develop a better sense for how to collaborate with their scene partner.



Pro Series: Stage Combat

Taught by Lucas Pinner

For Ages 14-18

In the Jul 13/ 2024 Pro Series workshop, participants will be introduced to basic techniques of unarmed, hand-to-hand stage combat. Focusing on how to rehearse and perform fight sequences believably and safely, participants will learn a variety of moves such as punching, slapping, shoving, pulling hair, and falling. By the end, everyone will be able to convincingly engage in a fight, keeping the actor safe while throwing their character into danger.

In the Jul 20/ 2024 Pro Series workshop, participants will be introduced to basic techniques of armed, single sword combat. Participants will learn about the parts of a weapon and proper footwork before moving on to using a sword by attacking with cuts and defending with parries. Safety will be priority in this class, using specially-built weapons that are not sharp or pointed, so that the actors can feel comfortable learning the foundation of combat while still feeling the thrill of a staged duel.

Pro Series: Vocal Audition

Taught By Elliot Roth

For Ages 14-18

Jul 8 – Jul 12 / 2024 & Jul 15 – Jul 19 / 2024

In this class we will find a song custom fit for YOU. We will help you with the ins and outs of auditioning; from the moment you walk in the room, how to communicate with your pianist/accompanist, vocal technique and style, story/lyrics and more! Whether you are working towards auditioning for a musical, a school program or show, college, or simply interested in gaining confidence in singing; this class is a way to brush up your skills in a fun, welcoming environment. Share your new audition song in front of an audience on Friday night!

Classes for Summer Intensives include:

Make a show in a week! Each Monday, we start with a theme, a few songs, and some platforms, materials, and lights in an empty theater. Then each Friday, we have a show – written, performed and built entirely by our students. Each week's performance is unique as it features the specific talents of the people in the room. You won't find another theater program like it!

Onstage and Backstage Tracks Week 1 | July 8 – July 12

Onstage and Backstage Tracks Week 2 | July 15 – July 19

Classes are Mon–Fri, 9am–4pm with shows on Friday at 8pm

For more information and registration visit, https://tworivertheater.org/intensives/#register-now

Comments