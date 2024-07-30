Two River Theater Reveals Casts And Directors For 13th Annual Crossing Borders Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater has revealed the casts and directors for the 13th Annual Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival taking place August 1-4.

The Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival of new plays by Latine playwrights is set to run Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4 in TRT's Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater. In its 13th year, the festival is the theater's annual joyful celebration of the power, diversity, creativity and talent of Latine theater artists. All festival events are free to the public.

The festival kicks off with a community event on Thursday, August 1 from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Two River's Plaza, with live music from Mariachi Suárez from New Jersey, information tables helmed by Two River's community partners, and delicious eats from Señor Peppers.

Continuing Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4, the festival features four readings of new plays by thrilling contemporary artists exploring family, love, loss, time, the tension in a NFL locker room, and more.

On Saturday, August 3 at 8pm, enjoy a blast of summer fun with Flaco Navaja and the Razor Blades, back after their rousing 2019 Crossing Borders performance, blending infectious salsa with heartfelt spoken word performance. As an appetizer, guests are welcome to also soak in pre-show tunes provided by Xol Azul Trio outside on our Plaza at 7:00PM.

"This year's festival is another sensational line up showcasing the wide range of stories celebrating the enormous talent and breadth of storytellers in the Latine community,” raves the festival's award-winning curator, José Zayas. “Moving, stirring, raucous, passionate, magical and absolutely unexpected, these playwrights take great risks and take on the hilarities and complexities of our election process, themes of grief and loss, dementia and its effects on a family, sports and masculinity, and the breathtaking intricacies of a mother's first love filtered through the lens of her son.”

Zayas continued, “It is always with a great sense of joy that I invite the Two River audience to share these stories with us and to participate in the development of these new works by some of our greatest up and coming contemporary writers.”

Thursday, August 1 at 5PM:

Community Kick-Off Celebration

Live music provided by Mariachi Suárez from New Jersey on the Plaza with food, fun and feasting!

Thursday, August 1 at 7PM:

that drive thru monterey

By Matthew Paul Olmos (Richie never slept, was always up, moving around at night)

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Covenant, Rent)

Cast includes: Hannah Benitez (Mamma Mia, Cabaret) Hiram Delgado (Two River's Two Sisters and a Piano, Bathing In the Moonlight), Sofia Figueroa (Punk Rock, Breath of Kings), Annie Henk (Two River's Pinkolandia, Ropes), JJ Perez (A Doll's House and Fishmen), and Heather Velazquez (Pipeline, Another Word for Beauty).

Friday, August 2 at 7PM:

Saturday Mourning Cartoons

By Iraisa Ann Reilly (insert credits tag)

Directed by José Zayas (Two River's Pinkolandia and El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom)

Cast includes: Hiram Delgado (Two River's Two Sisters and a Piano, Bathing In the Moonlight), Annie Henk (Two River's Pinkolandia), Ashley Marie Ortiz (the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra queue busco yo), Prospect Avenue/The Miseducation of Juni Rodríguez), Reynaldo Piniella (Trouble in Mind, Thoughts of a…), Socorro Santiago (The Bacchae and Two River's Guadalupe in the Guest Room), and Heather Velazquez (Pipeline, Another Word for Beauty)

Saturday, August 3 at 2PM:

The Ice Bath

By Juan José Alfonso (Gaslit, Shining Vale)

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Someone Spectacular, Dial M for Murder)

Cast includes: Hannah Benitez (Mamma Mia, Cabaret) will feature Rey Lucas (Blue Bloods, Seven Spots on the Sun), Renata Eastlick (For Colored Girls…, Pride and Prejudice), and Tyler Weaks (The New Yorkers, Macbeth).

Saturday, August 3 at 7PM:

Join us on Two River Theater's outdoor plaza for a performance by the Xol Azul Trio.

Saturday, August 3 at 8PM:

Flaco Navaja and The Razor Blades

A rousing salsa-fusion concert in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater! Flaco Navaja is a Bronx-born poet, actor, singer. Renowned for his captivating spoken word/Salsa music performances, he blends his Puerto Rican heritage with urban influences. Currently based in Chicago, Navaja's poetry is powerful and emotive, reflecting personal experiences and cultural pride. He has appeared in films, television shows, and stage productions, showcasing his versatility as an actor. His work in music includes singing with a soulful style that complements his poetry. Navaja's dynamic presence and multi-faceted talent have made him a significant figure in the arts, resonating with diverse audiences, leading to multiple collaborations with Lin Manuel Miranda.

Sunday, August 4 at 2PM:

The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote

By Bernardo Cubría (The Giant Void in My Soul)

Directed by José Zayas (Two River's Pinkolandia, El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom)

Cast includes: Jon Bass (Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Baywatch, She-Hulk), Joshua Echebiri (Soft, A Raisin in the Sun), Leslie Fray (TV's The Girls on the Bus, Reacher), Annie Henk (Two River's Pinkolandia, Ropes), Ariella Kvashny (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Evita), Gerry Rodriguez (If I Could Turn Back Time, Victim Does Not Remember) and Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class).

The festival will be stage managed by Jynelly Rosario and the Festival Production Assistant will be Molly Pair.

Casting by José Zayas. Additional Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.

FREE TICKETS/ACCESS

To register for all festival events, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/crossing-borders-cruzando-fronteras/

Comments