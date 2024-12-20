Twelve Puppies from The Seeing Eye to Attend McCarter Theatre Center's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 22, McCarter Theatre Center will welcome twelve special guests to its beloved holiday offering A Christmas Carol — adorable puppies from the Middlesex County Seeing Eye puppy raising club. These future guide dogs, bred by The Seeing Eye, the oldest guide dog school in the world, will practice theater etiquette and experience being in a crowded public space as part of their essential training.

“As we share our festive tradition A Christmas Carol, McCarter is reminded that just like the joy and light Scrooge comes to discover, pets embody love, companionship, and the spirit of giving,” says McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “The extraordinary dogs from NJ’s own Puppy PALS, bred by The Seeing Eye, not only inspire us to embrace the magic of the holidays, but also show how canine companions so beautifully light the way for their partners.”

The Middlesex County Seeing Eye puppy raising club is a dedicated group of volunteers in New Jersey who raise puppies — golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and Lab/golden retriever crosses — with the goal of preparing them to become working Seeing Eye dogs. The puppies receive critical exposure to a variety of social settings, from attending New Jersey Devils hockey games and Broadway productions such as The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge, to now experiencing the sights, sounds, and excitement of A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre. These experiences help the puppies develop the skills and confidence they will need to navigate public spaces alongside their future handlers.

The Seeing Eye, based in Morristown, New Jersey, is currently recruiting volunteers to help raise its puppies in New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and Maryland. You can learn more at seeingeye.org/puppy-raising.

This heartwarming visit, scheduled for the 1:00 PM performance on December 22, highlights not only the magic of McCarter’s treasured holiday tradition but also the extraordinary bond between these future guide dogs and the individuals they will one day serve.

Featuring Joel McKinnon Miller (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, this live stage rendition of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption is adapted and directed by Lauren Keating. Performances run through December 29.

