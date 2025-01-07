Tri-County Wrestling Champion Takes Center Stage as Elle Woods in SKIT's Legally Blonde

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from making history as North Hunterdon Lions Wrestling Team's first female Tri-County Champion, Riley Conaty now takes center stage in ShowKids Invitational Theatre (SKIT)'s production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Like her character who challenges Harvard Law School's status quo, Conaty has proven herself in the sport of wrestling. Just days before opening night, she made local sports history winning her third tournament of the 2024-2025 season. Now, she brings that same boundary-breaking spirit to the role of Elle Woods.

"This show demonstrates the power of staying true to yourself while defying expectations," says Director Carol Newman. "Having Riley, who has already broken barriers in athletics, portray Elle Woods adds another layer to our production's message about challenging stereotypes and pursuing one's dreams regardless of others' preconceptions."

The production features double-cast roles including Emmett (Kaden Brightwell, Max Sklar), Paulette (Sophia DiLanno, Gwen Jester), and Warner (Alex Apgar, Maxim Verdicchio).

The story follows Elle's journey from UCLA to Harvard Law School, supported by her Delta Nu sisters Serena (Charlotte Marie Reinoso), Margot (Maddie Nasto), and Pilar (Lilah Seamans). Ryan Apgar portrays Professor Callahan, with Ava Spinetti as Vivienne and Callista Tronoski as fitness queen Brooke Wyndham.

The show features the creative team that earned the 2024 Perry Award for Outstanding Choreography for 42nd Street. Legally Blonde: The Musical runs for two weekends at Voorhees High School: January 18 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, January 19 at 2:00 PM, January 25 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and January 26 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $14.50 to $23.50.

