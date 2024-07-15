Tracy Locke, Marc Kaye & More to Continue New Comedy Series At Debonair Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Box Studios and Debonair Music Hall will present 'Don't Just Sit There: Not Your Average Comedy Show' featuring Tracy Locke, Marc Kaye, and Mark Riccadonna on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7PM; tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

Get ready for an interactive comedy show like no other! 'Don't Just Sit There' combines music, improv, and stand-up while putting you in the driver's seat. As the audience, you steer the show by suggesting settings, providing character traits, and even jumping into the scenes. It's a unique blend of comedy, collaboration, and unpredictability. Your creativity fuels the fun, so bring your friends, leave your inhibitions at the door, and be part of a night you won't forget! Laugh, play, and most importantly, get ready to NOT just sit there!

Tracy Locke

is a professional comedian with over 18 years of experience. She has performed at venues ranging from Radio City Music Hall to comedy clubs across the nation. Tracy also has experience as a warm-up comedian for The Tamron Hall Show on ABC and has worked on several other TV shows including The Mel Robbins Show, The Harry Connick Jr. Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and the Katie Couric Show. She co-hosts two weekly podcasts, Open Minded Mystics and Girls Gone Green. Tracy's career started in NYC, where she had the opportunity to be the opening act on Lisa Lampanelli's National Theatre Stand-Up Tour. She has also worked as a reporter with The Outdoor Life Network and has performed with professional improv troupes Inappropriate Behavior in NYC and Blank Label in LA. Tracy has trained and performed with various comedy institutions including Second City, Chicago City Limits, Improv Olympic West, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, and The American Comedy Institute." Tracy is also the co-founder of Productively Funny, a corporate training company that uses the principles of improv to teach the importance of teamwork and effective communication. Born and raised just outside of Philadelphia, Tracy has had a far from typical suburban life, and her experiences have led to some hilarious stories about sports, dating, and growing up in America.

Mark Riccadonna

is a multi-talented performer who graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He has had a successful career as an actor, voice-over artist, writer, comedian, producer, and director. Mark is known for his comedy, and has performed at theaters, clubs, and for the USO and Armed Forces Entertainment. He has also appeared on shows such as "Monsters of Rock Cruise," "Disney Cruise Lines," Fox's “Laughs,” “Red Eye,” and “Live at Gotham.” Additionally, Mark has a "Dad Trippin" travel column in Today's Man Magazine and has contributed to Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. After moving to New York City, Mark enrolled at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he studied theatre and later joined “The Company.” He then discovered stand-up comedy and became a successful storyteller, performing in New York City and globally. Mark has entertained US and UN troops through Armed Forces Entertainment and showcased his talent as an actor, writer, and director. His short film “Through Open Doors” was even featured at The Cannes Film Festival. Mark has appeared in several films and TV shows, including "Days of Power," "Un$uited," "Beer League," AXS TV's “Live at Gotham,” PBS's “Counter Culture,” and FOX's “Laughs.” He is also a columnist for “Today's Man” magazine, co-author of “The Two Guys Two Way Joke Book,” and has written and directed the “Radio Gods” television Pilot. Mark has a unique delivery and a signature voice that has landed him several commercials and likability. He has also been heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom and has a hit Podcast, “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling.” Mark's latest albums “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling,” “Male AF,” “If Tom Brady,” & “It's All Downhill from Here” are currently available through Realize Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM.

Marc Kaye

is a multi-talented individual who is involved in various creative pursuits. He is a comedian who shares humorous stories about different aspects of life, such as growing up, fatherhood, marriage, travel experiences, and everyday thoughts. His performances resonate with audiences, highlighting shared experiences and the humor in everyday situations. His work transcends regional differences, connecting with people on a universal level. Marc is not only a comedian, but also an accomplished author who has been writing scripts, essays, articles, and songs since he was young. His writing is a reflection of his life as a father, a global marketing professional, and a creative individual. His work has been published, and he continues to share his unique perspective with the world. He has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and can be heard on his debut album “I'm a Good Dad” on Spotfiy, Apple, Amazon and other streaming services. Additionally, Marc is the co-founder of VitalConex, a company that focuses on teams to better “culture creatively”, merges psychology, marketing expertise with creativity, humor, and improv. www.vitalconex.com. His ability to connect with people through laughter and shared experiences makes him a captivating performer and storyteller. Whether on stage, in writing, or through his music, Marc continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.



Next up for comedy at Debonair on Thursday, August 8th: 'The Laugh Pack; ft. Comedian Mark Riccadonna, Tenor Justin Gonzalez, and Magician Denny Corby! And just before both of these events, coming up fast on Sunday, July 21st: Mike Bocchetti, Christy Miller, Erik Marino, Jason Pollack, and Mark Riccadona!

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



