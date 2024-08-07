Tony-Nominee Norm Lewis and More Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



September marks the official start to MPAC's 30th anniversary season with a performance by Broadway veteran Norm Lewis. Look for special events and promotions to be happening throughout the season.

There's more, including social media star Nurse John, The Buena Vista Social Orchestra and Summer of Love.

Ticketed MPAC events:

Nurse John: The Short Staffed Tour

Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm

John Dela Cruz's (a.k.a Nurse John's) comedy is like talking to your work bestie; you trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together through all the high and the lows of working in the service industry. It's the feeling of relatability and instant relief that you are not crazy from experiencing all the roller coaster of emotions working short staffed while being underpaid, undervalued, and underappreciated. John's relatable humor helped him garner over 12 million besties and followers on social media, and over three million downloads of his I Beg Your Pardon comedy podcast. An actual nurse by profession and an accidental comedian at heart, his portrayal of life working in healthcare has proven hilariously relatable to those both in and out of the healthcare industry.

$39-$49; 7:30 pm show limited tickets.

MPAC's 30th Annual Opening Night

Norm Lewis

Friday September 20 at 8 pm

Norm Lewis made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African-American Phantom on Broadway. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables and Chicago. Celebrate the opening of MPAC's 30th anniversary season with this versatile artist who performs standards, Broadway favorites and pop standards.

$39-$79

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Saturday, September 21 at 8 pm

Buena Vista Social Orchestra, under the direction of famed Cuban trombonist, composer, arranger and musical director, Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, and featuring key players from throughout the history of The Buena Vista Social Club, continues the legacy of the legendary group with an exciting new stage production and repertoire pulled from their greatest hits and deep-dive cuts.

$39-$79

Air Supply

Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8 pm (rescheduled from August 8)

Air Supply performs from among their classic romantic hits, which include “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “Every Woman in the World.”

$69-$109

Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert

Friday, September 27 at 7:30 pm

Celebrate the songs of the Woodstock Generation, the music that changed the world! Glen Burtnik and the Summer of Love Experience perform the iconic music of the 60s, featuring classics from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, The Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jimi Hendrix and so many more!

$39-$69

